The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Ep7 Release Time: When Will 7th Episode Of Kapil Sharma's Show Be Out?

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Ep7 Release Time: Fans of Kapil Sharma eagerly await the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This comedy talk show, which began in March 2024, launched its third season in June 2025. The new season started with a bang, featuring Salman Khan at the grand premiere and receiving positive feedback from viewers. The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 mirrors that of previous shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, it also stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, and Navjot Singh Sidhu. These familiar faces bring their comedic flair to the stage. Season 3 has seen a variety of guests gracing the show. Notable appearances include the cast of Metro In Dino and cricketers such as Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Gautam Gambhir. Additionally, actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Jitendra Kumar, Vijay Varma, and Pratik Gandhi have made their presence felt on the show. The excitement continues as fans anticipate episode 7 of this season. With each episode bringing laughter and entertainment, viewers are keen to see what surprises await them next.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 7 Release Time

To note, the seventh episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will be releasing on August 2, 2025, at 8 PM and will be available to watch in HD format on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 7 Guests

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 episode 7 will be graced by Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha for the first time together on screen.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 7: What To Expect?

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will feature Raghav and Parineeti giving glimpse of their love life. In fact, Kapil's team will also be seen pulling the juta chupai prank with Raghav. On the other hand, Parineeti will reveal how it was love at first sight for Raghav.