The Trial Season 2: Karanvir Sharma Opens On His Preparation For Role; Says 'I Interacted With Real Lawyers'

Karanvir Sharma prepares for The Trial Season 2 by consulting real lawyers, enhancing his understanding of legal nuances to authentically portray his character. His dedication highlights the importance of accuracy in legal dramas.

Actor Karanvir Sharma recently shared insights into his preparation for the second season of the legal-drama series, The Trial. To authentically portray his character, he engaged with real-life lawyers to understand their mannerisms and thought processes. This approach helped him bring a genuine portrayal to the screen.

Reflecting on his method, Karanvir stated, "For me, it always begins with understanding the basics of a character. When you're playing a lawyer, you can't just rely on dialogue delivery. You have to know how they think, how they observe. I had the opportunity to interact with some brilliant criminal and civil lawyers who were kind enough to give me their time. Whenever I got stuck, I would ask them, 'If you were in this situation, what would you do?' Those conversations shaped a lot of how I approached the role."

Challenges and Insights

Karanvir acknowledged that joining The Trial Season 2 presented unique challenges. He emphasised the importance of understanding subtle details like lawyers' language and composure during arguments. These nuances contribute to their quiet confidence, which he aimed to reflect in his performance.

Recalling his previous role as a lawyer in A Thursday, Karanvir mentioned a memorable scene with Atul Kulkarni. In it, he pointed out that Kulkarni's gun safety was off. "The audience might not know what a gun's safety is, but as a lawyer, I should know," he explained. Such details are crucial for authenticity.

Director's Influence

Karanvir also praised Umesh Bist, the show's director, for encouraging him to delve deeper into his character's legal background. "He has an eye for detail," Karanvir noted. Bist urged him to explore the origins and reasons behind legal references in the script, enhancing his understanding of the role.

The Trial features an ensemble cast including Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey alongside Karanvir Sharma in significant roles. The series is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on September 19.

This dedication to authenticity highlights Karanvir's commitment to delivering a convincing performance in The Trial Season 2. His interactions with real lawyers and attention to detail underscore his efforts to accurately depict a lawyer's persona on screen.