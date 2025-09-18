The Trial Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Kajol's Legal Drama's Episode 1 Will Premiere Online

The Trial Season 2 Release Time: Kajol, who is one of the most versatile actresses in the country, has proved her mettle time and again on the screen. Give her any genre - romance, drama, suspense, courtroom drama, Kajol has managed to leave her fans spellbound with her performance. And now, Kajol is all over the headlines for her upcoming series. We are talking about The Trial Season 2 which is a legal drama. To note, the series happens to be the second season of the 2023 release series The Trial which had Kajol playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta.

For the uninitiated, The Trial has been an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife and revolves around a law school graduate who ends being a housewife but has to get into the field after 10 years to support her family after her husband is imprisoned. While the series had opened to rave reviews, fans have been eagerly waiting for The Trial Season 2. And now the wait is set to be over. After all, Trial Season 2 is set to premiere on September 19.

The Trial Season 2 Release Time

To note, the first episode of The Trial Season 2 will release at midnight tonight on JioHotstar. While the series is expected to come with around 8 episodes, all episodes of The Trial season 2 will be out together at 12am with an average runtime of 40-45min.

The Trial Season 2 Cast

To note, apart from Kajol, The Trial Season 2 also features which features Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in the lead, along with Suhani Juneja, Sonali Kulkarni and Karanvir Sharma in key roles.

Meanwhile, Sonali Kulkarni, who is sharing the screen with Kajol for the first time has been all praises for the actress. The actress, in a conversation with Money Control stated called Kajol 'amazing'. She stated, "One of the brilliant actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. She's beautiful. And she's a brilliant, brilliant actor. I got a small scolding from Kajol not to be in awe... But she's so involved, so focused and so intense. It's a rarity to see those eyes, which are piercing with truthful emotions".