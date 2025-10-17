Tougen Anki Episode 15 Release Date In India: Here's When New Episode Of The Dark Fantasy Series Will Be Out

Tougen Anki Episode 15 Release Date In India: Fans of the adventure, dark fantasy anime series, Tougen Anki Legend of the Cursed Blood, can't keep calm. After all, the series is coming with the new episode this week. To note, Tougen Anki Legend of the Cursed Blood is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara. The anime series is being directed by Ato Nonaka, with Hiroyuki Hashimoto serving as assistant director. So far, the makers have unveiled 14 episodes of the series and it has won millions of hearts.

The last episode of Tougen Anki, titled "Personal Rule," presented a tense situation as the Momotaro hunters close in on the class in Tokyo. The episode delved into the backgrounds of some Momotaro members and highlights a significant class member. This narrative development added layers to the ongoing storyline. Jin's heroic act of saving two young girls from an out-of-control truck set off a chain reaction. His use of blood powers to avert disaster inadvertently alerted the Momotaro to their presence. This action, while noble, complicated matters for the group, drawing unwanted attention from their pursuers. And now, fans are eagerly waiting for Tougen Anki episode 15.

Tougen Anki Episode 15 Release in India: Where To Watch?

To note, Tougen Anki Episode 15 will be releasing in India on Netflix and Crunchyroll on October 17 (Friday)

Tougen Anki Episode 15 Release Time In India

Tougen Anki episode 15 is expected to release at around 7:30pm IST here. To note, the show will be available in English subtitles and dubs on both the platforms

Tougen Anki Episode 15: What To Expect?

Fans eager for new action in the upcoming episode of Tougen Anki which is titled as Let This Grieving Soul Retire. Episode 15 of Tougen Anki is expected to delve deeper into the ongoing training and the broader conflict between the Oni and Momotaro groups. Following the recent training arc's conclusion, viewers can anticipate more action-packed scenes. The episode may also introduce new character developments or plot twists linked to the larger war narrative.