Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 1 Release Time: When, Where Will First Episode Premiere Online? DEETS

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 1 Release Time: Amid a huge buzz and high expectations, the much-hyped celebrity talk show Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is finally set to entertain viewers very soon. Since its announcement, fans were eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show featuring Kajol and Twinkle Khanna as hosts together for the first time.

Well, their wait is finally coming an end as Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is going to premiere with its first episode in just a few hours. Are you wondering when and where will the talk show premiere online and which celebrities will be seen as guests? Well, we've fetched all the required information for you here.

WHICH CELEBRITIES ARE APPEARING IN TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 1?

The premiere episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle brings a major moment for Bollywood fans - Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the beloved duo from Andaz Apna Apna, share the screen again after decades. Yes, you read that right! The atmosphere is fun and full of energy, but the real surprise comes from the emotional depth of their conversation.

While the show begins with laughter and nostalgic memories, things soon take a more personal turn. Aamir opens up about how he used to be judgemental towards Salman in the past. In a touching moment, Salman also shares his thoughts on becoming a father, expressing a deep desire to embrace parenthood.

This reunion of two Bollywood legends isn't just entertaining - it's heartfelt, raw, and full of surprises. But here's what everyone's dying to know - will Kajol and Twinkle bring their signature sass to roast the Khans, or will Aamir and Salman team up to turn the tables on the wittiest hosts in town? Get ready for laughs, surprises, and non-stop entertainment in this explosive, must-watch Khan-tastic episode!

TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE RELEASE TIME, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is produced by Banijay Asia. The much-awaited Episode 1 premiere will take place on September 25 at midnight (12 am), reaching viewers across more than 240 countries and territories. After the launch, audiences can look forward to fresh episodes dropping every Thursday, exclusively on Prime Video.