Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 2 Release Time: When, Where Will Varun-Alia Episode Premiere Online?

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 2 Release Time: The wait is almost over for fans as the second episode of the highly talked-about celebrity chat show Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is set to premiere. After the premiere episode last week, the excitement around seeing Kajol and Twinkle Khanna together as hosts has been at an all-time high.

Episode 2 of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is just a few hours away, and viewers are eager to know all the details about its release and format. Are you wondering when and where the talk show will premiere online and which celebrities will be seen as guests? Well, we've fetched all the required information for you here.

WHICH CELEBRITIES ARE APPEARING IN TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 2?

After a grand premiere with the Khans setting the stage on fire, the spotlight now shifts to Bollywood's favorite buddies as Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle rolls into its second episode. This time, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bring their infectious chemistry to the duo couch, and the vibe is nothing short of electric.

Packed with witty banter, nostalgic memories, and a generous dose of filmi fun, the episode captures Varun and Alia at their candid best. From laughing over old Student of the Year tales to sharing behind-the-scenes secrets, the pair keep the conversation lighthearted yet full of surprises.

Kajol and Twinkle, with their trademark sass and sharp humor, steer the chat into unexpected directions, making sure the fun never slows down. Whether it's discussing parenting quirks, decoding dating life, or simply pulling each other's leg, the episode promises equal parts humor and heart.

TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 2 RELEASE TIME, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is backed by Banijay Asia and is all set for a star-studded debut. Episode 2 premieres on October 2 at midnight (12 AM IST), streaming across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Fans won't have to wait too long for new episodes either. The show follows a weekly schedule with fresh episodes releasing every Thursday, available exclusively on Prime Video.