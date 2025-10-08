Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 3 Release Time: When, Where Will Akshay-Saif Episode Premiere Online?

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 3 Release Time: Fans are eagerly waiting for the next dose of laughter and candid conversations as Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle returns with its third episode. The celebrity talk show, which made a splash with its premiere last month, has quickly become a trending topic thanks to the camaraderie between Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

With Episode 3 set to premiere soon, excitement is building among viewers who can't wait to see what surprises the hosts have in store this time. Wondering when and where you can watch it, and who the next star guests are? Here's everything you need to know about the release schedule and the much-anticipated Episode 3 of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle.

WHICH CELEBRITIES ARE APPEARING IN TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 3?

After entertaining viewers with its previous episodes, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is back with its third episode - and this time, it's all about Bollywood's favorite duo, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Their easy chemistry lights up the couch, setting the tone for a fun-filled and heartwarming conversation.

Episode 3 of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle promises a laughter-packed reunion as Bollywood's Nawaab Saif Ali Khan and Khiladi Akshay Kumar take over the couch. From hilarious takes on marriage checklists to stories of unexpected midnight scares, Saif and Akshay open up like never before, keeping the conversation engaging and unpredictable.

The duo's chemistry, last seen on-screen 17 years ago in Tashan, makes a grand comeback - and it's worth every bit of the wait.

TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 3 RELEASE TIME, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Backed by Banijay Asia, the new episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is gearing up for a grand, star-studded premiere. Episode 3 is set to premiere on October 9 at midnight (12 AM IST), streaming simultaneously in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Fans can look forward to a steady stream of entertainment, as the talk show follows a weekly release pattern. New episodes drop every Thursday, available exclusively on Prime Video.