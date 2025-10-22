Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 5 Release Time: When, Where Will Janhvi-Karan Ep Premiere Online?

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 5 Release Time: Get ready for another entertaining dose of laughter and real conversations as Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle gears up for its much-awaited Episode 5. The celebrity chat show has quickly become a favourite among viewers, thanks to its lively format, witty exchanges, and the effortless camaraderie between Kajol and Twinkle Khanna.

Ever since its premiere last month, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle has been trending across social media platforms, with fans praising the hosts for their humour and heartwarming chemistry. Each episode brings a refreshing mix of laughter, fun stories, and honest moments that keep audiences hooked till the end.

With the upcoming episode just around the corner, excitement is building over who the next celebrity guests will be and what candid revelations are waiting to unfold. Promising a perfect blend of humour, warmth, and sass, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle Episode 5 is all set to keep fans entertained and add another hit chapter to this popular celebrity talk show.

WHICH CELEBRITIES ARE APPEARING IN TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 5?

After winning hearts with its earlier episodes, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is returning with another laughter-packed installment. Episode 5 brings together two of Bollywood's most talked-about celebrities - Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar - for a conversation filled with humour, nostalgia, and endless fun. T dynamic duo's infectious energy instantly lights up the couch, making this episode one of the most entertaining ones yet.

TWO MUCH WITH KAJOL AND TWINKLE EPISODE 5 RELEASE TIME, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE?

Produced by Banijay Asia, the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle is all set for a star-studded premiere that fans around the world won't want to miss. Episode 5 will stream globally on October 23 at 12 AM IST, reaching audiences across more than 240 countries and territories.

Continuing its weekly release format, new episodes of the show drop every Thursday on Prime Video, keeping viewers entertained with fresh celebrity banter and heartfelt conversations. As Kajol and Twinkle return to charm audiences once again, fans can look forward to even more laughter, unfiltered talks, and delightful moments in the episodes ahead.