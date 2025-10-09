Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Story From Yeh Dillagi Shoot

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunited on Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, and it felt like time hadn't passed at all. The hit-making pair, who defined 90s bromance in Bollywood with films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi, slipped right back into their old rhythm. Their effortless chemistry and crackling energy brought back the charm that made their pairing iconic, as they swapped behind-the-scenes stories while filming, playful roasts about marriage, rare personal confessions about relationships, and more.

Reminiscing about their early collaborations and the 90s' shoot days, Akshay couldn't resist sharing a hilarious memory from Yeh Dillagi which hinted at how Saif was gutsy from the very beginning. He shared, "In Yeh Dillagi, I remember he had to jump off a helicopter. But, he didn't jump, and Tinu (Verma) was shouting... Jump. Saif, jump!" and he eventually succeeded to match up to Akshay Kumar. Twinkle applauded Saif's courage during the break-in incident and added," He's a real-life hero."

Saif also spoke with rare candour about his marriage to ex-wife Amrita Singh. Opening up about marrying young, he shared, "21 is young, and things change. We know that things didn't work out. But apart from having two wonderful children, I don't think I've said before how important Amrita was in my life... to help me understand my way through the film industry as well as understand quite a few things. Her contribution and help at that time have been quite invaluable. It's a pity that things didn't work out. Like I said, a wonderful mum. I am very lucky that my ex-wife and I get along really well. We usually speak about important things."

As the power couple celebrates 25 years together, Twinkle offered her own take on love and marriage, "I think, actually, love has very little to do with marriage. It's a good starting point, but marriage is about being a team," she opined. Then came the analogy that had everyone cracking up. "It's like you are Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. You're whacking every ball that comes your side." And just as the room was nodding along, she threw in the punchline: "And also if Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes like to occasionally make out, preferably twice a week and when the kids are fast asleep." Akshay quickly jumped in, saying, "You could have said Sania Mirza and Mahesh Bhupathi..." To which Twinkle laughingly said, "I got inspired after seeing their bromance."

Akshay took everyone down memory lane when Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Juhi Chawla performed for Madonna at the 'Awesome Foursome' world tour. "We were doing a world tour. I don't know how this name came about, but it was Awesome Foursome," he recalled. "Madonna came to watch our show. I gave my best performance, whatever I could do. Shah Rukh gave his best performance. She (Kajol) gave her ultra-best performance. Juhi did too, and then came this performer. He'd written this song and sung it for Madonna. He wrote it in the afternoon when he found out she was coming. He sang, 'This song is... for you. You look to me a virgin. You have a virgin smile!' And she's sitting there with her kid and husband. But she was very nice. She waited till the song finished and then walked off. That was the end of the show. We didn't get any Hollywood stars coming to watch us again."

