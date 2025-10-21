Vash Level 2 OTT Release Time: Here's When Janki Bodiwala's Horror Film Will Premiere Online In Hindi

Vash Level 2 OTT Release Time: Janki Bodiwala's film Vash, a supernatural psychological horror drama, was a significant success in 2023. It had earned the National Award for Best Gujarati Feature Film and Janki also received her first National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Post the phenomenal success of Vash, fans couldn't keep calm when Janki returned with Vash Level 2 early this year. Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2 was released in Gujarati and Hindi. In fact, it was titled as Vash Vivash Level 2 in Hindi.

To note, Vash Level 2 featured Janki Bodiwala alongside Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar. The storyline followed Atharva, portrayed by Hitu Kanodia, as he confronts the black magician Pratap once more. The plot thickened as Pratap, played by Hiten Kumar, manipulates a group of schoolgirls into becoming his violent puppets. This gripping narrative promised to captivate audiences with its intense drama and suspenseful twists. The film's unique blend of horror and psychological elements won millions of hearts and Vash Level 2 opened to rave reviews from the audience. Ever since then, fans have been speculating about Vash Level 2's digital release.

Vash Level 2 OTT Release Date

To note, Vash Level 2 will have its digital release on Netflix on October 22 and will be available to watch in Hindi and Gujarati

Vash Level 2 OTT Release Time (Hindi)

Vash Level 2 will be releasing on Netflix at midnight tonight in both Hindi and Gujarati languages.

Meanwhile, talking about Vash Level 2, Janki Bodiwala, in a report in Mid Day stated, "Level 2' pushed me harder emotionally. The scenes were far more intense and layered. Physically too, it was more challenging, with moments that really tested my stamina and control. Krishnadev sir knows how to challenge me and he didn't let me slip into autopilot with this character. He made sure I brought his towering vision to life on screen in the most realistic way possible".