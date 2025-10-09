War 2 Streaming Platform: How To Stream War 2 Full Movie On Netflix In Tamil, Telugu? Check STEPS Here

War 2 Streaming Platform: Ayan Mukerji's spy drama War 2 arrived in cinemas earlier this year amid a huge buzz and high expectations. However, the film failed to make a mark critically and underperformed at the box office. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) as part of the hugely popular spy universe, the film features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

War 2 was released on August 14 in theatres, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend, and received a mixed response from moviegoers. Despite its underwhelming theatrical run, a section of viewers has been eagerly waiting for its digital release. The wait is finally over - the film is now streaming online, allowing audiences to stream War 2 from the comfort of their homes.

WAR 2 PLOT, LIFETIME BOX OFFICE COLLECTION AND OTHER DEETS

At the heart of the film is Major Kabir Dhaliwal, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. Once hailed as a national hero, Kabir's life takes a dark turn, transforming him into one of India's most feared enemies. His fall from grace sparks an intense manhunt led by Special Units Officer Vikram, played by Jr NTR. What follows is a high-octane chase that spans continents, filled with mind games, fierce battles, and emotional turmoil, as both men test the limits of loyalty and survival.

Joining the action is Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra, a character wrapped in mystery. Rumored to have ties to Colonel Sunil Luthra (Ashutosh Rana), a high-ranking RAW officer, Kavya's presence adds intrigue and unpredictability to the story. Far from being just a romantic subplot, her role is deeply intertwined with the core conflict, influencing the motives and choices of both leads.

This film marks another major chapter in Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters like Pathaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. With its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and large-scale action sequences, this installment promises to take the spy franchise to thrilling new heights.

War 2 wrapped up its theatrical journey with a total worldwide gross of around ₹371.26 crore. In India, the film earned approximately ₹244.29 crore net, while its overseas box office contributed nearly ₹83 crore. Despite its massive scale and star-studded cast, the film's overall collection fell short of expectations. With a reported production budget of ₹325 crore, War 2 struggled to break even, ultimately marking it as a box-office disappointment for Yash Raj Films.

WHERE TO WATCH WAR 2 FILM ONLINE?

War 2 has officially made its digital debut! The spy thriller is now streaming on Netflix starting today (October 9). After failing at the ticket window, it will be interesting to see if the film will make a mark on OTT or not. So, grab your popcorn and stream War 2 on Netflix now!

HOW TO WATCH WAR 2 ON NETFLIX IN TAMIL, TELUGU? CHECK STEPS HERE

Want to stream War 2 on Netflix? Here's a quick and simple guide to help you start watching in no time:

Step 1 - Open the App

Go to the Netflix app on your phone, TV, tablet, or computer.

Step 2 - Find the Movie

Use the search bar and type "War 2." When the movie appears, click on it.

Step 3 - Play and go to Audio Settings

Hit the play button and go to the 'audio settings' tab.

Step 4: Choose The Language

Now, choose the audio language as per your wish from the available options

That's all! Sit back, relax, and enjoy War 2 on Netflix without any fuss.