 »   »   » DEFYING ODDS SINCE 1997! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ADMITTED That She Used To GRAB Media Attention!

Today (August 15, 2017), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completes twenty years in the Industry and of course, it's a moment of celebration for all the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans out there.

To mark this special day, we have brought to you an old interview of Aishwarya Rai, when she was quite new in the industry and talked about her 'star aura' and how media was crazy about her even before her debut!

How Her Film Journey Started On An Unexpected Note.. "A professor asked me to do a photoshoot for her and I agreed. She was a photojournalist. Then, all through my 12th, I refused offers. I never really got my portfolio done," had said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while talking to Rediff. ‘I Shunned Everything’ "But the film industry and the modelling world took well to me. I started getting offers from everywhere and, as a typical science student, I said, ‘No way. What's going on? I'm supposed to be studying.' "I shunned everything. But, post HSC, you get three months off. It was during this time that I did modelling for a lark." ‘I Grabbed Attention’ "Everybody knows what happened after that. It just went on and on and on. The industry took well to me and I caught the media's attention or rather I grabbed attention or whatever. It was symbiotic and there was attention." ‘There Was This Star Aura Attached To My Name’ "It's amazing how, even as a model, I was around only for around a year-and-a-half before my titles happened. But, within that year, I had done most of the prestigious campaigns and there was this star aura that was attached to my name." We Gotta Say, She Was Born To Be A Star "I was not a film star or a ramp queen although they would refer to me like that sometimes. I was not there in every designer's catalogue, I was not doing every show. I was doing only select shows since I was a student. You can probably count the campaigns I did. Just four-five major brands." When Aish Rejected Many Film Offers During Her Modelling Days "But there was this star aura around me because of which, even at that time, I started getting very good offers from films. When I rejected them, a lot of directors smiled and said, ‘Yeah. We'd like to see you become an architect'." Shekhar Kapur Had Already Seen A Star In Aishwarya Rai "Shekhar (Kapur) had met me while he was making Bandit Queen and he said, ‘Look, even I have a degree in accountancy, but I'm making movies. Probably five years down the line you will become an architect, but I know you're meant to be here.'" In Fact, Yash Chopra Also Wanted Aish To Join Film Industry "Even Yashji laughed and said, ‘All right, come and deny my offers.' They're all seniors in the industry and I guess they always knew." For Aishwarya, Her Education Was Her Priority "I was neither starry-eyed nor condescending towards the film industry. I just said I was not ready for films. Nobody in my family belonged here. I was a good student and I could not dream of dropping my studies. So I said no." Aishwarya Was Glad That She Didn’t Ditch Her Study For Film Offers "In a way, I'm glad I took the decision because, if I had joined the industry then, I wouldn't have joined the pageant and the titles would never have happened."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those rare actresses, who has been ruling the Industry since two decades and has left no chance to represent India at the global platform!

She was an inspiration, is an inspiration and will always be an inspiration to all the women out there!