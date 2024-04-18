Article 370 OTT Release Date, Time & Platform: Yami Gautam Starrer Can Be Watched This Week! Know When & Where

Article
370
OTT
Release
Date,
Time
&
Platform:
Yami
Gautam
starrer
Article
370
is
the
much
awaited
movie
of
this
week.
The
movie
hit
the
theaters
on
Friday,
February
23.
Bagging
8.2/10
stars
by
IMDb,
Article
370
how
a
woman
who
struggles
between
handling
being
a
Kashmiri
Pandit
and
an
intelligence
operative.
She
is
sent
to
Jammu
&
Kashmir
to
crack
down
terrorism
and
corruption.
Featuring
emotions,
thrill,
action,
and
drama,
the
movie
features
some
top-notch
actors
in
it.
Moreover,
it
follows
the
motto,
"Poora
ka
Poora
Kashmir,
Bharat
Desh
ka
hissa
tha,
hai
aur
rahega!" For
all
those
who
were
eagerly
waiitng
fo
Article
370's
OTT
release,
here
are
all
the
information
that
you
need:
Article
370
is
all
set
to
make
it's
OTT
debut.
The
movie
will
be
releasing
on
JioCinema.
If
you
don't
have
a
subscription
to
JioCinema,
you
can
take
the
subscription
that
starts
with
just
Rs
99/month.
The
validity
ranges
from
28-365
days,
so
choose
your
plan
accordingly.
JioCinema
is
compatible
for
android
phones
&
tablets
with
5.0
and
above
and
iPhones
&
iPads
with
iOS
13.0
or
later
Article
370
will
release
on
JioCinema
on
Friday,
April
19.
The
movie
will
be
available
to
watch
around
midnight,
however,
the
official
time
has
not
yet
been
announced
yet.
ARTICLE
370
CAST
Article
370
features
Yami
Gautam
in
the
lead
role,
portraying
the
character
Zooni
Haksar.
Along
with
her,
there
are
Priyamani,
Arun
Govil,
Kiran
Karmarkar,
Rajendranath
Zutshi,
Iravati
Harshe,
Raj
Arjun,
and
Divya
Seth.
ARTICLE
370
CREW
Article
370
is
directed
by
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale.
The
script
of
the
movie
is
written
by
Aditya
Dhar,
Arjun
Dhawan,
and
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale.
Moreover,
the
cinematorgraphy
is
done
by
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale
himself.
The
movie
is
produced
by
yoti
Deshpande
and
Aditya
Dhar
and
Lokesh
Dhar
under
B62
Studios
and
Jio
Studios.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 13:23 [IST]