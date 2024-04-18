Article 370 OTT Release Date, Time & Platform: Yami Gautam Starrer Can Be Watched This Week! Know When & Where

Article 370 OTT Release Date, Time & Platform: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 is the much awaited movie of this week. The movie hit the theaters on Friday, February 23. Bagging 8.2/10 stars by IMDb, Article 370 how a woman who struggles between handling being a Kashmiri Pandit and an intelligence operative. She is sent to Jammu & Kashmir to crack down terrorism and corruption. Featuring emotions, thrill, action, and drama, the movie features some top-notch actors in it. Moreover, it follows the motto, "Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega!" For all those who were eagerly waiitng fo Article 370's OTT release, here are all the information that you need:

ARTICLE 370 WILL RELEASE ON WHICH OTT PLATFORM?

Article 370 is all set to make it's OTT debut. The movie will be releasing on JioCinema. If you don't have a subscription to JioCinema, you can take the subscription that starts with just Rs 99/month. The validity ranges from 28-365 days, so choose your plan accordingly. JioCinema is compatible for android phones & tablets with 5.0 and above and iPhones & iPads with iOS 13.0 or later

ARTICLE 370 RELEASE DATE AND TIME

Article 370 will release on JioCinema on Friday, April 19. The movie will be available to watch around midnight, however, the official time has not yet been announced yet.

ARTICLE 370 CAST

Article 370 features Yami Gautam in the lead role, portraying the character Zooni Haksar. Along with her, there are Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Rajendranath Zutshi, Iravati Harshe, Raj Arjun, and Divya Seth.

ARTICLE 370 CREW

Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The script of the movie is written by Aditya Dhar, Arjun Dhawan, and Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Moreover, the cinematorgraphy is done by Aditya Suhas Jambhale himself. The movie is produced by yoti Deshpande and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jio Studios.