 »   »   » A Gentleman Movie Review: Pretty To Look At, But Fragile When It Comes To Substance!

Gaurav (Sidharth Malhotra), a quintessential good looking boy in Miami has a near-perfect life. He has recently bought a new house, owns a mini van and gets along like a house on fire with his 'good' friend Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez), who dreads a formal marriage proposal from him. But hey, our boy is crushing too much over her. She, on the other hand, constantly pushes him to be more 'cooler' to bring in some adventurous streak in his otherwise mundane life.



Meanwhile, there is Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) who works for the National Security Council's Unit X, headed by Colonel (Suniel Shetty). His definition of a happiness is a stable nine-to-five job and having a family of his own. Beneath his tough exterior covered with numerous tattoos and his killing spree in tuxedos and leather jackets, there lies a heart of gold that yearns to live an ordinary, crime-free life.



Unknown to Rishi and the other boys in the unit, Colonel has gone rogue and now uses them for his ulterior motives. When Rishi expresses his desire to retire voluntarily from Colonel's troupe of boys, the latter assigns him his final assignment which changes his life forever.





