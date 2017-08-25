 »   »   » A Gentleman Movie Review: Pretty To Look At, But Fragile When It Comes To Substance!

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Darshan Kumar
Director: Raj & D.K
Producers: Fox Star Studios
Writers: Raj & D.K, Sita Menon
What's Yay: A couple of cool action sequences, Sidharth Malhotra's brooding good looks
What's Nay: Flimsy plot, underwhelming climax
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: None
Plot
Gaurav (Sidharth Malhotra), a quintessential good looking boy in Miami has a near-perfect life. He has recently bought a new house, owns a mini van and gets along like a house on fire with his 'good' friend Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez), who dreads a formal marriage proposal from him. But hey, our boy is crushing too much over her. She, on the other hand, constantly pushes him to be more 'cooler' to bring in some adventurous streak in his otherwise mundane life.
Meanwhile, there is Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) who works for the National Security Council's Unit X, headed by Colonel (Suniel Shetty). His definition of a happiness is a stable nine-to-five job and having a family of his own. Beneath his tough exterior covered with numerous tattoos and his killing spree in tuxedos and leather jackets, there lies a heart of gold that yearns to live an ordinary, crime-free life.
Unknown to Rishi and the other boys in the unit, Colonel has gone rogue and now uses them for his ulterior motives. When Rishi expresses his desire to retire voluntarily from Colonel's troupe of boys, the latter assigns him his final assignment which changes his life forever.
Direction
Director duo Raj-DK's latest outing has all the ingredients of a slick action thriller. Sadly, it isn't mixed in the correct proportions and is further let down by some lazy writing. The writers take their own sweet time in establishing their characters in the first half which does more harm than good.
Soon, bullets are being spraying recklessly, Rishi and Kavya's life is at stake but, you are more concerned about the splendid Pottery Barn furniture that's just been reduced to smithereens. A Gentleman is exactly that. Pretty to look at, but highly fragile when deconstructed! Thankfully, there is no unwanted sob stories in the plot.
Performances
There's no doubt that Siddharth Malhotra's attractiveness keeps you some sort of invested in the film. The lad is yet to sharpen his acting skills. But this time, his character's deadpan humour saves the day for him. Playing a cool guy definitely works in his favour.
Jacqueline Fernandez has nothing substantial to offer but, still manages to charm her way into your heart with her flexibilty on a pole.
It's a complete heartbreak when you offer Suniel Shetty such an underwritten role! How we wished we could see more of Anna here! *sigh*
Darshan Kumar is good in his part but, why weigh him down by giving him such corny dialogues? Thankfully, you have Hussain Dalal to give you few generous laughs.
Technical Aspects
Roman Jakobi perfectly captures the pristine Miami beaches on his lens. At the same time, he does complete justice to the grungy lanes of Mumbai streets. Aarif Sheikh's editing is slick.
Music
Sachin-Jigar's music is peppy and catches your attention. Chandralekha is a foot-tapping club number whereas Baat Ban Jaaye is perfect for your sunny days at beach. Bandook Meri Laila gives you a very loungy feeling whereas Laagi Na Choote is for the romantic souls.