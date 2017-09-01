 »   »   » Baadshaho Movie Review: Live This Thug Life Only If Guilty Pleasures Are Your Thing!

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, Sanjai Mishra
Director: Milan Luthria
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Milan Luthria
Writer: Rajat Arora
What's Yay: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Dialogues, Direction, Solid Action Sequences
What's Nay: Vidyut Jammwal, Abrupt Climax
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: Baadshaho is high on 'seetimaar' lines to keep you engrossed. The scene where Bhavani & Co. are trailing Seher's armoured truck is quite nail-biting. Another one is when Seher chases down Dalia just after their first meet.
Plot
An introduction to Rani Geetanjali (Ileana D'Cruz), followed by a 2 year leap, bombing of her royal mansion in Jaipur and finally, her arrest for not declaring her gold and giving it to the government during the Emergency period- that's how Baadshaho rolls.
While she is waiting in her dark cell, she knows there's only one person who can be her saviour. Enter her bodyguard-cum-lover Bhavani Singh (Ajay Devgn), who is armed with lines like 'Char din ki zindagi hai aur aaj chautha din hai ... yeh sochkar itne saal nikaal diye' and is apparently tear-gas proof!
After a glimpse into Bhavani-Geetanjali's romantic escapade through a flashback, it is revealed that Geetanjali now wants her lover to loot her royal confiscated gold and prevent it from reaching into the hands of a sleazy politician Sanjeev whose advances she had once rebuked.
Thus begins Bhavani's aakhri daav where he is joined by his friend Dalia (Emraan Hashmi). 'Sharam aur main toh ek sentence mein nahi aate madam'- that's how he describes himself to Sanjana (Esha Gupta) who is also a part of their gang. Then, there is Tikla (Sanjai Mishra), an aging, alcoholic burgler.
Together, this quarterlet sets out to outsmart Seher (Vidyut Jammwal), an army officer who has been entrusted to safely transport the gold that was recovered from Geetanjali's palace to Delhi. But, it won't be so easy. Especially, when there is deceit and treachery at every step and a twist which keeps you guessing who is playing and who is being played!
Direction
Milan Luthria takes you back to the times when popular cinema was in vogue and people flocked to theatres purely to watch paisa vasool entertainment. His latest outing will surely be lapped by the single screen audiences as it has all the ingredients of a hard-core masala film.
Milan has his own style of establishing the characters when it comes to his films and Baadshaho is no different! While the plot is quite basic, it's Rajat Arora's crowd-pleasing dialogues which does the maximum talking. Even when the narrative stumbles at certain junctures, it's his lines and the neat choreographed action sequences which come to the rescue of the film.
Unfortunately, most of the fun wanes out when you are treated to an insipid, ridiculous climax that seems just abrupt. In a nutshell, the film begins with a bang but ends with a whimper!
Performances
Ajay Devgn gets to be an epitome of maschoism. There's his intense, brooding eyes and of course, plenty of 'dishoom-dishoom'. But it's Emraan Hashmi who steals away the show with his flamboyance and 'wearing his heart on the sleeve'. He delivers his lines with impeccable comic timing. His fun banter with Sanjai Mishra lends a humourous touch to the film.
Ileana D'cruz's act as a Maharani who is a pro when it comes to wrapping men around her little finger, works fine. However, her character comes with its own set of flaws. Esha Gupta is reduced to mere prop who goes 'I-know-how-to-aim-a-gun'. Vidyut Jammwal's bare-chiseled body in his introductory scene fails to make it up for his wooden acting skills.
Finally, Sanjai Mishra lends a certain credibility to this ensemble cast and is madcap fun.
Technical Aspects
Sunita Radia's lens deftly presents the vast canvas of the desert and is a visual treat. Aarif Sheikh's editing scissors especially in the second half could have saved this heist-thriller a few more minutes.
Music
Mere Rashke Qamar is soothing and perfectly captures Ajay-Ileana's likeable chemistry. Sunny Leone pulls off a tease with Piya More. On the other hand, Hoshiyaar Rehna cleverly takes forward the narrative. Socha Hai fails to make it to the final cut of the film.