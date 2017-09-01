 »   »   » Baadshaho Movie Review: Live This Thug Life Only If Guilty Pleasures Are Your Thing!

Plot

An introduction to Rani Geetanjali (Ileana D'Cruz), followed by a 2 year leap, bombing of her royal mansion in Jaipur and finally, her arrest for not declaring her gold and giving it to the government during the Emergency period- that's how Baadshaho rolls.



While she is waiting in her dark cell, she knows there's only one person who can be her saviour. Enter her bodyguard-cum-lover Bhavani Singh (Ajay Devgn), who is armed with lines like 'Char din ki zindagi hai aur aaj chautha din hai ... yeh sochkar itne saal nikaal diye' and is apparently tear-gas proof!



After a glimpse into Bhavani-Geetanjali's romantic escapade through a flashback, it is revealed that Geetanjali now wants her lover to loot her royal confiscated gold and prevent it from reaching into the hands of a sleazy politician Sanjeev whose advances she had once rebuked.



Thus begins Bhavani's aakhri daav where he is joined by his friend Dalia (Emraan Hashmi). 'Sharam aur main toh ek sentence mein nahi aate madam'- that's how he describes himself to Sanjana (Esha Gupta) who is also a part of their gang. Then, there is Tikla (Sanjai Mishra), an aging, alcoholic burgler.



Together, this quarterlet sets out to outsmart Seher (Vidyut Jammwal), an army officer who has been entrusted to safely transport the gold that was recovered from Geetanjali's palace to Delhi. But, it won't be so easy. Especially, when there is deceit and treachery at every step and a twist which keeps you guessing who is playing and who is being played!





