 »   »   »  Baahubali 2 Movie Review: This Film Is Much More Than Just 'Why Did Kattappa Kill Baahubali?'

Related Articles
- Baahubali Storms China BO While Mahanati Is All Set To Take Over Domestic BO
- Telugu Movies Box Office: Hits & Misses Of 2017
- Baahubali Hangover In Bhaagamathie? Anushka Shetty Just IMITATED Prabhas In the Most EPIC Way!
- From Baahubali 2 To Mersal: Other Language Movies That Cruised At The Kerala Box Office In 2017!!
- BEST OF 2017: Which Bollywood Actress Owned The Year - Anushka Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Or...?
- BAAHU-BHALLA KI YAARI! This Unseen Picture Of Prabhas & Rana Daggubati From Baahubali 2 Sets Is Gold
- Mersal Achieves Two Rare Feats!
- LEGENDARY! Baahubali 2 Area-wise Closing Box Office Collections!
- WOW! Mammootty's The Great Father Is Next Only To Baahubali 2!
- YET AGAIN! Baahubali 2 Bows Down In Front Of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan!
- Vivegam Box Office: Sets A New Record In Chennai!
- Listen Up Prabhas & Anushka Shetty! Ajay Devgn Wants To Go Step Ahead Of Baahubali..
Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar
Director: S S Rajamouli
Producers: Shobha Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni
Writers: S S Rajamouli, K V Vijayendra Prasad
What's Yay: Characters, story, epic proportion of story-telling
What's Nay: Underwhelming climax, unrealistic VFX in certain scenes
Popcorn Refill: Strictly Interval
Iconic Moment: The scene where Bahubali teaches Devasena the art of archery leaves you mesmerized with its poetry.
Plot
The film begins with a refreshing recap of the major iconic moments from 'Baahubali: The Beginning' as the starting credits roll. Picking up the story from there, we are reintroduced to the kingdom of Mahishmathi in the times of Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas).
Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) is seen walking barefoot, her feet bruised, in the kingdom with a fire-filled bowl placed on her head as a part of the annual ritual during Raavan-Dahan.
Suddenly one of the elephants nearby loses its control and creates mayhem in the crowd. As it is about to charge at her, we see Baahubali making his heroic entry. This scene of him taming the creature is nothing short of a spectacle!
Soon Sivagami orders him and Kattappa (Sathyaraj) to visit the countryside in the guise of commoners to find out the plight of the people before Baahubali's coronation ceremony. The duo embarks on a journey which takes an eventful turn when our hero falls in love at first sight with the warrior princess Devasena (Anushka Shetty).
Meanwhile on the other hand, Bijjaldeva (Nassar) is fuming with anger after his son Bhalladeva (Rana Daggubati) is denied the Mahishmati crown by his biological mother Sivagami, who chooses her foster son Baahubali over him.
He devises a scheming plan with Bhalladeva to poison Sivagami's mind. Soon in an unexpected chain of events, she crowns Bhalladeva the new king of Mahishmathi and banishes Baahubali and his pregnant wife Devasena from the royal palace.
What made her send away her beloved son? Will she ever see-through Bhalladeva's evil intentions which has something more sinister in store? And most importantly, why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? How will his son Shivendu (Prabhas) avenge his death and his mother's sufferings at the hands of Bhalladeva?
Direction
S S Rajamouli took the nation by storm when his last outing Baahubali: The Beginning, broke all the box office records. What worked for him was a story which had emotions at its core, heart-thumping action sequences, some never-before seen grandeur on the big screen in Indian cinema and of a course a clever cliff-hanger which was to become the talking point of the nation.
Two years later, the maverick film-maker is back with his grandeur story-telling on Baahubali: The Conclusion, which has all the answers to the questions from the previous flick. Does he succeed in recreating the magic? Well, almost yes! Emotions. Checked. Action. Checked. Romance. Checked. For a change, there's humour too.
Rajamouli gives you plenty of reasons to cheer and whistle! Then what sticks out as the sore thumb? The confrontation scenes between Prabhas and Rana are a few which are rolled into a rushed climax leaving you underwhelmed as your eyes search for some more mighty fight.
There are a couple of scenes where Prabhas ends up being a saviour straight out of a superhero flick and that largely comes across a misfit to the visuals.
Having said that, Baahubali 2 is still nothing short of a dream on the silver screen. It's a magnificent film which tugs your heartstrings and leaves you in awe!
Performances
Prabhas's performance is powerful as both, Baahubali and Shivendu. His charisma and confidence oozes in every single frame.
Rana Daggubati once again proves his acting prowess as the deceitful Bhalladeva, who stops at nothing to achieve his ambitions even if it means shedding blood of his near and dear ones.
Anushka Shetty makes a powerful impact as Devasena who holds high ground even when her life is at stake and refuses to be just a man's eye candy.
Every time Ramya Krishnan says 'Mera Vachan Hi Mera Shasan', you know this woman means serious business. Her Sivagami is someone who always gives high importance to justice and ideologies but at the same time, she too can fall prey to her own follies in a flow of emotions.
Nassar is back as the venom spewing Bijjaldeva and puts up a good act.
Last but not the least, Sathyaraj, who plays Kattappa, gets to showcase a never-before seen side of him and yes, he leaves you highly impressed.
Tamaanaah Bhatia's Avanthika ends up more like a prop and is barely there in a scene or two.
Technical Aspects
Baahubali is a visual extravaganza that keeps you hooked right from the first scene. K K Senthil Kumar's cinematography steals away the show except for the tacky CGI in few scenes.
On the flip side, the screenplay does dip in a few portions. Rajamouli's latest film is high on emotions but scores a little less in action. At a run-time of nearly three hours, despite all the ups and downs, the final product is worth a watch.
Music
M M Keeravani's music is soulful but sadly Baahubali 2 doesn't have any memorable tracks except the title song unlike the first film.
Verdict
Baahubali 2 wins you over with its honest performances, brilliant execution and magnificent scale. Go for this fantasy world, which has all the elements in the right place and makes up for a succulent feast!