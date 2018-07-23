 »   »   »  Baahubali 2 Movie Review: This Film Is Much More Than Just 'Why Did Kattappa Kill Baahubali?'

Plot

The film begins with a refreshing recap of the major iconic moments from 'Baahubali: The Beginning' as the starting credits roll. Picking up the story from there, we are reintroduced to the kingdom of Mahishmathi in the times of Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas).



Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) is seen walking barefoot, her feet bruised, in the kingdom with a fire-filled bowl placed on her head as a part of the annual ritual during Raavan-Dahan.



Suddenly one of the elephants nearby loses its control and creates mayhem in the crowd. As it is about to charge at her, we see Baahubali making his heroic entry. This scene of him taming the creature is nothing short of a spectacle!



Soon Sivagami orders him and Kattappa (Sathyaraj) to visit the countryside in the guise of commoners to find out the plight of the people before Baahubali's coronation ceremony. The duo embarks on a journey which takes an eventful turn when our hero falls in love at first sight with the warrior princess Devasena (Anushka Shetty).



Meanwhile on the other hand, Bijjaldeva (Nassar) is fuming with anger after his son Bhalladeva (Rana Daggubati) is denied the Mahishmati crown by his biological mother Sivagami, who chooses her foster son Baahubali over him.



He devises a scheming plan with Bhalladeva to poison Sivagami's mind. Soon in an unexpected chain of events, she crowns Bhalladeva the new king of Mahishmathi and banishes Baahubali and his pregnant wife Devasena from the royal palace.



What made her send away her beloved son? Will she ever see-through Bhalladeva's evil intentions which has something more sinister in store? And most importantly, why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? How will his son Shivendu (Prabhas) avenge his death and his mother's sufferings at the hands of Bhalladeva?







Direction

S S Rajamouli took the nation by storm when his last outing Baahubali: The Beginning, broke all the box office records. What worked for him was a story which had emotions at its core, heart-thumping action sequences, some never-before seen grandeur on the big screen in Indian cinema and of a course a clever cliff-hanger which was to become the talking point of the nation.



Two years later, the maverick film-maker is back with his grandeur story-telling on Baahubali: The Conclusion, which has all the answers to the questions from the previous flick. Does he succeed in recreating the magic? Well, almost yes! Emotions. Checked. Action. Checked. Romance. Checked. For a change, there's humour too.



Rajamouli gives you plenty of reasons to cheer and whistle! Then what sticks out as the sore thumb? The confrontation scenes between Prabhas and Rana are a few which are rolled into a rushed climax leaving you underwhelmed as your eyes search for some more mighty fight.



There are a couple of scenes where Prabhas ends up being a saviour straight out of a superhero flick and that largely comes across a misfit to the visuals.



Having said that, Baahubali 2 is still nothing short of a dream on the silver screen. It's a magnificent film which tugs your heartstrings and leaves you in awe!







Performances

Prabhas's performance is powerful as both, Baahubali and Shivendu. His charisma and confidence oozes in every single frame.



Rana Daggubati once again proves his acting prowess as the deceitful Bhalladeva, who stops at nothing to achieve his ambitions even if it means shedding blood of his near and dear ones.



Anushka Shetty makes a powerful impact as Devasena who holds high ground even when her life is at stake and refuses to be just a man's eye candy.



Every time Ramya Krishnan says 'Mera Vachan Hi Mera Shasan', you know this woman means serious business. Her Sivagami is someone who always gives high importance to justice and ideologies but at the same time, she too can fall prey to her own follies in a flow of emotions.



Nassar is back as the venom spewing Bijjaldeva and puts up a good act.



Last but not the least, Sathyaraj, who plays Kattappa, gets to showcase a never-before seen side of him and yes, he leaves you highly impressed.



Tamaanaah Bhatia's Avanthika ends up more like a prop and is barely there in a scene or two.







Technical Aspects

Baahubali is a visual extravaganza that keeps you hooked right from the first scene. K K Senthil Kumar's cinematography steals away the show except for the tacky CGI in few scenes.



On the flip side, the screenplay does dip in a few portions. Rajamouli's latest film is high on emotions but scores a little less in action. At a run-time of nearly three hours, despite all the ups and downs, the final product is worth a watch.







Music

M M Keeravani's music is soulful but sadly Baahubali 2 doesn't have any memorable tracks except the title song unlike the first film.



Verdict

Baahubali 2 wins you over with its honest performances, brilliant execution and magnificent scale. Go for this fantasy world, which has all the elements in the right place and makes up for a succulent feast!

