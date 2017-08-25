 »   »   » Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Movie Review: Even Nawaz Can't Stop The Misfire From This Faulty Loaded Film!

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Shraddha Das, Divya Dutta
Director: Kushan Nandy
Producers: Kiran Shyam Shroff, Ashmith Kunder, Kushan Nandy
Writers: Ghalib Asad Bhopali
What's Yay: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
What's Nay: Poor Writing, Music
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: Nawazuddin Siddiqui packs a punch in most of his scenes.
Plot
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz begins with giving us a glimpse into the life and times of Babu Bihari (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a contractual assassin in a certain hinterland of India. "Itna kyun dar rahe ho, ek ko hi marne ke paise milein hain,"- when Babu casually mutters this to an onlooker after bumping off a man, you know he means serious business.
However, one such killing contract causes him to switch loyalties and land a place in the bad books of a local politican Jagat Jiji Sumitra's (Divya Dutta),who is also his regular client. Amidst all this, Babu falls for a village belle Phulwa (Bidita Bag). She sets a condition before him. He has to eliminate two men who had violated her in the past. As expected, the trigger happy Babu sets his blazing gun out and does the deed. Soon, Phulwa moves in with him.
However, things take a murkier turn when Baake Bihari (Jatin Goswami), a fanboy who aspires to be a daredevil hitman like Babu, comes into the picture. What follows next is a tedious ride of flying bullets, fiery desires and hidden motives!
Direction
Kushan Nandy's latest outing could have made an intriguing short film. Instead, it has been stretched over two hours which simply tests your patience level. Barring a few interesting scenes, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has nothing to offer except ample of cleavage display, s*x and generous amount of expletives, killings and objectification of women.
The reason why certain characters in the film behave the way they do is never established, which further wanes away your interest. The script has plenty of loopholes especially in the second half.
Sadly, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz ends up being a poor cousin of Gangs Of Wasseypur.
Performances
Playing Babu seems a cakewalk for Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has essayed characters with similar shades in the past. Having said that, the man is terribly let down by the wobbly script that fails to do justice to his talent.
Bidita Bag fails to add steam despite of all the skin show, smooches and love-making scenes. Jatin Gowami's unpredictable character keeps you hooked. Shraddha Das puts up a fair show. Divya Dutta extracts the best out of her written role. Anil George has limited scope for performance. Bhagwan Tiwari as a cop who is also a father to many sons, is terrific.
Technical Aspects
Vishal Vittal's cinematography works fine whereas Ashmith Kunder and Kushan Nandy's editing lacks the sharpness in certain scenes.
Music
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz falters terribly in the music department. Eaxcept Barfani, none of the songs stay with you post the end credits roll.