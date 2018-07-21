 »   »   »  Bank Chor Movie Review: Beware Of These Chor Who Steal Away Precious Minutes Of Your Life!

Plot

Champak (Riteish Deshmukh) and his two sidekicks Gulab (Bhuvan Arora) and Genda (Vikram Thapa) hijack a bank (Bank Of Indians to be precise), and hold everyone inside the place as hostage.



Champak has an 'unusual' motive for robbery. Poor guy's father is in dire need of a bypass surgery. Enter CBI officer Amjad Khan (Vivek Oberoi) to foil the robbery and he is armed with dialogues which goes like "Criminals ki haddiyan hi nahi...unki himmat todhta hoon main." Meanwhile, there's Gayatri (Rhea Chakraborty), a news reporter who is giving live updates from the crime scene.



Amidst all this, Amjad senses that there's more to this heist while the thieves inside the bank continue to showcase their incompetency to carry out their mission.







Direction

The makers came up with unique promotional campaigns for Bank Chor but sadly one can't say the same about the film's content.



Director Bumpy's latest outing is quite a bumpy ride where the characters play dumb under the name of innocence and lame jokes are thrown at you faster than the speed of light.



Bank Chor is a one-liner painfully stretched to a 120 minute feature film. You are treated to drab one-liners and loud expressions under the guise of humour. In fact, even the element of 'thrill' thrown in fails to save the day.







Performances

Riteish Deshmukh who is known for lifting up slapstick comedy with his spontaneity and comic timing unfortunately fumbles this time; blame it on the wannabe-funny writing!



Vivek Oberoi who is one of the most underrated actors in the country, only gets to twirl his moustache for most of his screen time and maintain a stern expression. What a waste of talent!



Rhea Chakraborty pulls off a decent job. Bhuvan Arora and Vikram Thapa are the typically sidekicks that we see in every Bollywood film. But they do have their own 'shining' moments. Sahil Vaid is the only thrilling part in the film.



And then, there's Baba Sehgal too! Period.







Technical Aspects

Adil Afsar's cinematography is nothing extra-ordinary but fits with the theme of the film. Saurabh Kulkarni's editing needed to be more sharper to lessen few minutes from the film and make it brisk.



Music

There's simply no scoop for songs in the run-time of the film and that only makes us sigh a breath of relief.



Verdict

Bank Chor is a cheaper version of Dhoom franchise minus all the frills and is filled with nothing but lame jokes which lead to boredom. Stay away from this buffoonery if getting 'bheja-fried' isn't your idea of entertainment!

