 »   »   » Bareilly Ki Barfi Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Lends A Perfect Crunch To This Love Dessert!

Plot

In the cozy bylanes of Bareilly, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, resides the quirky Mishra family which consists of the patriach (Pankaj Tripathi), his wife (Seema Pahwa) and their daughter Bitti (Kriti Sanon) whom they have raised as a son.



Bitti is not your conventional small-town girl. She smokes, drinks, watches English films and has a thing for break dance. While her parents are quite cool about her choice of lifestyle, Bitti's suitors think otherwise.



After facing constant rejections and two broken engagements, a dejected Bitti considers herself as a misfit in the town and elopes from her house. However, her life takes a different turn when she stumbles upon a book called Bareilly Ki Barfi at the railway station. Surprisingly, the novel's female protagonist reads exactly like her. Awestruck by this discovery, Bitti returns back home and approaches the publisher of the book, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) to get in touch with the author.



Sounds simple naa? But that's not it! In reality, it is Chirag who had ghostwritten Bareilly Ki Barfi in memory of his unrequited love Babli. But, he had chose to use a pseudonym for the book instead as she's happily married.



When Chirag meets Bitti for the first time, he ends up being smitten by her. To impress her, he concocts a story involving his gullible friend, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), whose name and photograph features as the book's author.



Soon, Chirag realises that Bitti has actually fallen for the author and wants to meet him. Desperate to win her love, he convinces Pritam to project himself as an embodiment of everything that Bitti hates. Will this trick work its magic?





