 »   »   » Bareilly Ki Barfi Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Lends A Perfect Crunch To This Love Dessert!

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao
Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari
Producers: Vineet Jain, Renu Ravi Chopra
Writers: Niesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Rajat Nonia
What's Yay: Rajkummar Rao
What's Nay: Weak screenplay, Slow paced narrative
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: You won't stop smiling everytime you see Rajkummar Rao on screen!
Plot
In the cozy bylanes of Bareilly, a small town in Uttar Pradesh, resides the quirky Mishra family which consists of the patriach (Pankaj Tripathi), his wife (Seema Pahwa) and their daughter Bitti (Kriti Sanon) whom they have raised as a son.
Bitti is not your conventional small-town girl. She smokes, drinks, watches English films and has a thing for break dance. While her parents are quite cool about her choice of lifestyle, Bitti's suitors think otherwise.
After facing constant rejections and two broken engagements, a dejected Bitti considers herself as a misfit in the town and elopes from her house. However, her life takes a different turn when she stumbles upon a book called Bareilly Ki Barfi at the railway station. Surprisingly, the novel's female protagonist reads exactly like her. Awestruck by this discovery, Bitti returns back home and approaches the publisher of the book, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) to get in touch with the author.
Sounds simple naa? But that's not it! In reality, it is Chirag who had ghostwritten Bareilly Ki Barfi in memory of his unrequited love Babli. But, he had chose to use a pseudonym for the book instead as she's happily married.
When Chirag meets Bitti for the first time, he ends up being smitten by her. To impress her, he concocts a story involving his gullible friend, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao), whose name and photograph features as the book's author.
Soon, Chirag realises that Bitti has actually fallen for the author and wants to meet him. Desperate to win her love, he convinces Pritam to project himself as an embodiment of everything that Bitti hates. Will this trick work its magic?
Direction
After creating waves with her debut film Nil Battey Sanata, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary is back with a film that displays an array of emotions. While the writing exudes warmth, it's the slow pace narrative that bogs down the film by few inches and leaves you a bit unsatiated. Nevertheless, her tight direction makes sure that the film doesn't fall apart. Nitesh and his department of writers score well when it comes to imbibing the local nuances in the film.
Performances
Kriti Sanon fits perfectly as the girl next door and almost wins you over with her firebrand attitude and author backed role.
Ayushmann Khurrana's Chirag gives you a deja vu of his role in his last film Meri Pyaari Bindu. But this one is few shades deeper and that's quite enticing to watch.
But it's Rajkummar Rao who takes a major bite of this barfi and outshines the other characters especially in the second half of the film. His transition from being a shy, simpleton saree salesman to a character gone 'rogue' is whistleworthy.
Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa are outstanding in their parts and add a major value to the film with their comic chemistry.
Technical Aspects
Gavemic U Ary's cinematography adds more layers to the film. A sharper editing by Chandrashekhar Prajapati could have made the film a little more impactful.
Music
Sweety Tera Drama and Twist Kamariya is for the days when you are in the mood to flaunt your latka-jhatkaas on the dance floor. Nazm Nazm tugs your heartstrings with its soul-stirring words. The rest of the songs fail to create a mark.