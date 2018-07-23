 »   »   »  Behen Hogi Teri Movie Review: A Mixture Of Confusion & Light Hearted Mindless Comedy!

Direction

The typical girl-next-door love story has been done to death in Bollywood and director Ajay Pannalal has taken it up in this romcom. The direction is average and the 128 minutes long movie is long and boring. There are many twists in the film but the screenplay and the storyline do not have much to offer.

Although the film is a romcom, romance and comedy are missing in large amounts and the 'confusion' part is majorly highlighted. The characters lack depth and everything seems to look limited. At least, we hoped the director would do justice to the climax scenes by bringing maturity to the story, but that too is a let down. The typical girl-next-door love story just stands average in this one.

Performances

The only saving grace in this romcom is Rajkummar Rao. He has singlehandedly made this film 'at least watchable' and his acting looks natural. At some points we can't distinguish whether it's a movie or real life! He's that good on camera and does justice to whatever role is given to him.

Shruti Haasan looks beautiful but that's the only thing which is good. Her acting is below par and it seems like she herself is disinterested in the film. Even in simple scenes of crying, she makes it look like she's working hard to get it right.

Bhure (Herry Tangri) has done a good job and he's the only shoulder which Gattu can lean on. The friendship between Bhure and Gattu is shown well but because of the lack of a strong screenplay, it just doesn't cut the cake. The other side actors have done a good job too, but the weak plot is a let down.

Technical Aspects

There's nothing great about Behen Hogi Teri and everything looks average from the start till the end. The cinematography is like any other basic movie you'll watch on television when you have nothing else to do at home. It's that simple and casually made. There are no 'wow' scenes and all the camera angles are basic.

Verdict

Behen Hogi Teri is a decent film with not much masala in terms of anything. Romance and comedy are not up to the mark. Give it a miss!