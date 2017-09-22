 »   »   » Bhoomi Movie Review: Revenge Is Served Stale And It's More On Us!

Bhoomi Movie Review: Revenge Is Served Stale And It's More On Us!

2.0/5

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddhant Gupta, Sharad Kelkar

Director: Omung Kumar

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Omung Kumar

Writers: Sandeep Singh, Raj Shaandilyaa (Screenplay)

What's Yay: Sanjay Dutt

What's Nay: Direction, Jarring Background Score

Popcorn Refill: Interval

Iconic Moment: Sanjay Dutt is the only saving grace in this film that's more like an assault on your senses.

Plot

The film opens with a sequence where a young woman is dragged screaming into the car as the delusional background score reaches its peak.

A flashback reveals the identity of that woman as Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari) who lives with her shoe-salesman father Arun (Sanjay Dutt) in Agra. A mandatory wedding song and a few melodramatic (don't ask why!) scenes later, their world turns upside down when Bhoomi is abducted and gangraped by three men which includes her creepy friend Vishal (Puru Chibber) and his moustachioed cousin Dhauli (Sharad Kelkar).

No plots in guessing where the film is headed towards! Throw in some courtroom drama for character assassination. Of course, justice will be denied for the wronged father-daughter duo to look out for some revenge served cold.

Direction

What's Bollywood sudden obsession with rape-revenge dramas? We already had Kaabil, Maatr and Mom this year and Bhoomi too trends on a similar path. Only this one takes you back in time as Omung Kumar's treatment to the film looks outdated. Agreed that Bhoomi supposedly draws inspiration from real-life incidents but, what's the excuse here for presenting it in such a loud and insensitive manner! The rape scene is disturbingly voyeuristic and leaves you squirming in your seats.

Performances

Sanjay Dutt is back in form. Unfortunately, he is let down by a film that has more cliches than the number of potholes on Mumbai roads! He is effective as a wounded father and his fire-breathing eyes is just enough to make you say 'Baba is back'.

Aditi Rao Hydari as the whimpering victim plays her cards well in a few scenes. Sharad Kelkar is your villain straight from the 90s who loves mouthing words like 'hide-and-cheekh'. The rest of the cast pulls off whatever is written for them.

Technical Aspects

The production design is detailed but, that alone isn't earning a brownie point from us. Ismail Darbar's jarring background score makes the matter more worst.

Music

The songs act more like fillers and are randomly placed. Sample this- someone calls out Aditi saying that her lover is waiting for her. Cut to the song starts playing. Yes. JUST LIKE THAT!

Verdict

Sanjay Dutt definitely deserved a better comeback! Give him the right story and he is the man who could just explode off the screen drawing all your whistles and claps. Sadly, Bhoomi turns out to be a lost opportunity!

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 14:17 [IST]
