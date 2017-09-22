 »   »   » Bhoomi Movie Review: Revenge Is Served Stale And It's More On Us!

Plot

The film opens with a sequence where a young woman is dragged screaming into the car as the delusional background score reaches its peak.



A flashback reveals the identity of that woman as Bhoomi (Aditi Rao Hydari) who lives with her shoe-salesman father Arun (Sanjay Dutt) in Agra. A mandatory wedding song and a few melodramatic (don't ask why!) scenes later, their world turns upside down when Bhoomi is abducted and gangraped by three men which includes her creepy friend Vishal (Puru Chibber) and his moustachioed cousin Dhauli (Sharad Kelkar).



No plots in guessing where the film is headed towards! Throw in some courtroom drama for character assassination. Of course, justice will be denied for the wronged father-daughter duo to look out for some revenge served cold.





