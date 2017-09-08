 »   »   » Daddy Movie Review: A Poor Screenplay Is The Main Culprit In This Arjun Rampal Starrer!

Plot

In the 1960s and late 1970s, when Mumbai's textile mills were shutting down one after the other, many unemployed youth including Arun Gulab Gawli (Arjun Rampal) resort to matka-gambling on the insistence of his friends, Rama Naik (Rajesh Shringarpure) and Babu Reshim (Anand Ingale) to earn some quick buck and form their own gang.



However soon, Gawali finds himself getting trapped in a vortex of crime when he is taken under the wings of Maqsood bhai (Farhan Akhtar loosely modelled on Dawood Ibrahim) after commiting a murder. Further, their clashes of ideologies and power game turn them against each other.



Meanwhile, Gawli marries his sweetheart Zubaida who coaxes him to leave behind his murky profession. He almost makes up his mind to turn clean. But, when Rama gets killed in a brutal police encounter, Gawli takes in charge of their gang based in Dagdi. He suspects that Rama's killing was engineered by Maqsood and thus begins a gruesome gang war between them. Hot on the heels is a cop, Vijaykar Nitin who wants to nab Gawli at any cost and take him to task.



The rest of the plot revolves around how one of India's most feared gangsters landed up in politics and his transition to becoming 'Daddy'.





