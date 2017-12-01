 »   »   » Firangi Movie Review: Where's The 'Rang' In This Kapil Sharma Starrer?

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill
Director: Rajeiv Dhingra
Producers: Kapil Sharma
Writers: Rajiev Dhingra, Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal
What's Yay: Kapil Sharma's comic timing. Sadly, we get to see less of it in this period drama
What's Nay: The snail-paced narrative of the film, lackluster dialogues
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: Nothing
Plot
Set in the pre-independence period in a village in Punjab, Firangi tells the tale of Mangatram aka Manga (Kapil Sharma) who may be a village buffoon but,has a special talent- to cure backaches by kicking one's behind. This knack lands him the job of being a Man Friday to British officer Mark Daniels' (Edward Sonnenblick).
But before that, our hero is already victim of 'love at first sight'; courtesy a visit to a neighbouring village for a wedding where he comes across Sargi (Ishita Dutta). Coy glances are exchanged and feelings are reciprocated.
However, things go haywire when Mark and the local king, Raja Indraveer Singh (Kumud Mishra) team up to use Mangat to hoodwink the people in Sargi's village to part with their land so that they could set up a liquor factory there.
Now, it's upto Mangat to turn the tables and redeem himself to win over Sargi and her village folk.
Direction
Firangi suffers from a heavy 'Lagaan' hangover and makes for a tiresome watch at a runtime of 161 minutes! Barring a frame or to, the film fails to evoke emotions and has nothing new to offer. It's a film where a lady is quite fascinated when introduced to a bar of soap and you have some heart talk by embroidering a peacock on a blanket. If that wasn't enough, you even have the Father of the Nation making an appearance leaving the goras to retreat. But not enough the Englishman telling the king- Don't be foolish, that's Gandhi. Nope, we an't kidding here!
Rajiv Dhingra's confused direction makes it difficult to decide if he aimed to make a satirical take on British Raj, a comedy flick or a romance.
Performances
It's good to watch Kapil Sharma step out of the slapstick comedy zone. The sad part is you find yourself asking him more often throughout the flick- Why so serious, boy? His antics here ain't enough to keep you hooked and you wish he hits the funny notes. Also, his lover boy avatar looks a tad unconvincing.
Ishita Dutta channels her inner Amrita Rao and is reduced to just coy glances. You search frantically if she could come up with some more expressions but alas, be prepared to get disappointed.
Monica Gill as the Oxford-educated princess falters and ends up as a confused soul when it comes to accent. Kumud Mishra suffers from an ill-written role. Actors Anjan Shrivastav and Rajesh Sharma save the day and Edward Sonnenblick is your new-age Bob Cristo.
Technical Aspects
With an average production value, Firangi falls short of being a visual spectacle despite of being a period film. The film could have been snipped by more minutes to draw your attention away from the loose narration.