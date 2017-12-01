 »   »   » Firangi Movie Review: Where's The 'Rang' In This Kapil Sharma Starrer?

Plot

Set in the pre-independence period in a village in Punjab, Firangi tells the tale of Mangatram aka Manga (Kapil Sharma) who may be a village buffoon but,has a special talent- to cure backaches by kicking one's behind. This knack lands him the job of being a Man Friday to British officer Mark Daniels' (Edward Sonnenblick).



But before that, our hero is already victim of 'love at first sight'; courtesy a visit to a neighbouring village for a wedding where he comes across Sargi (Ishita Dutta). Coy glances are exchanged and feelings are reciprocated.



However, things go haywire when Mark and the local king, Raja Indraveer Singh (Kumud Mishra) team up to use Mangat to hoodwink the people in Sargi's village to part with their land so that they could set up a liquor factory there.



Now, it's upto Mangat to turn the tables and redeem himself to win over Sargi and her village folk.





