 »   »   » Fukrey Returns Movie Review: Varun Sharma Steals Away The Show With His 'Choochapanti'!

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh
Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba
Producers: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Writers: Vipul Vig, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba
What's Yay: Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi
What's Nay: Weak screenplay
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi are a treat to watch every time they appear on screen.
Plot
Fukrey Returns kickstarts with a musical recap of what unfolded in the predecessor and takes us a year later. You see Choocha indulging in some weird 'naagin' dance in his dreams with Bhooli Punjaban's 'kaali naagin' (Richa Chadha). On the other side, there's Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) who wants to do some French kissy-wissy with his flame Priya (Priya Anand). Meanwhile, Zafar (Ali Fazal) is planning a Goa wedding with Neetu (Vishakha Singh) and Lali (Manjot Singh) is still unable to find the girl of his dreams and finds himself getting ridiculed by his father for being good for nothing.
Amidst all this, Bholi Punjaban makes a comeback after serving a jail sentence. It's payback time, folks! She plots a revenge by making the infamous four commit a crime but has troubles of her own in the shape of a slimy neta. Alas, the plan backfires and the fukras have most of the Dilliwaalas chasing them in every nook and corner. To add more to the chaos, Choocha discovers his power of 'deja chu' (premonition) and makes some startling revelations to add more to the madness.
Direction
Fukrey worked majorly because of its simpicity and connect with the audience. Unfortunately when it comes to the sequel, its the poor writing which disappoints the most. The screenplay runs loose and there are a few scenes where you feel the loosening grip of the director. The film's scorecard sees a dip which it comes to the 'haha moments'. Soon, the jokes too get repetitive and the narrative starts staggering especially in the second half. The twists and turns too fail to work its charm.
Performances
Pulkit Samrat plays it off well as the uber cool guy. On the flip side, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh suffer from underwritten roles. Nevertheless, the boys put in best of their efforts.
But it's Varun Sharma who gets a major chunk to sink his teeth into and as expected, Fukrey Returns turns out to be his show all the way. Further, Pankaj Tripathi as Panditji is an icing on that cake! Give this man the blandest of lines and he's bound to hit it straiout of the park for a six.
Richa Chadha puts up a good show as the badass Bholi Punjaban. Special mention for Rajiv Gupta whose portrayal of a slimy politician is as real as it gets.
We are clueless about what Priya Anand and Vishakha Singh's roles were supposed to be in this sequel!
Technical Aspects
Cinematographer Andre Menezes' love for Delhi is palpable in a lot of scenes and that adds more depth to the film. The editing works fine barring a few shots.
Music
The butchered version of 'Oh Meri Mehbooba' ends up more like a earworm irrepective of your liking or not. Tu Mera Bhai Nahin catches your attention for its quirky lyrics. Peh Gaya Khalara ends up as just another Punjabi number. The rest of the songs are placed situationally which works in favour.