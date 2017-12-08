 »   »   » Fukrey Returns Movie Review: Varun Sharma Steals Away The Show With His 'Choochapanti'!

Plot

Fukrey Returns kickstarts with a musical recap of what unfolded in the predecessor and takes us a year later. You see Choocha indulging in some weird 'naagin' dance in his dreams with Bhooli Punjaban's 'kaali naagin' (Richa Chadha). On the other side, there's Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) who wants to do some French kissy-wissy with his flame Priya (Priya Anand). Meanwhile, Zafar (Ali Fazal) is planning a Goa wedding with Neetu (Vishakha Singh) and Lali (Manjot Singh) is still unable to find the girl of his dreams and finds himself getting ridiculed by his father for being good for nothing.



Amidst all this, Bholi Punjaban makes a comeback after serving a jail sentence. It's payback time, folks! She plots a revenge by making the infamous four commit a crime but has troubles of her own in the shape of a slimy neta. Alas, the plan backfires and the fukras have most of the Dilliwaalas chasing them in every nook and corner. To add more to the chaos, Choocha discovers his power of 'deja chu' (premonition) and makes some startling revelations to add more to the madness.





