 »   »   » Golmaal Again Movie Review: Ajay Devgn & Co. Stay True To 'Iss Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic'!

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj
Director: Rohit Shetty
Producers: Rohit Shetty, Sangeeta Ahir
Writers: Sajid- Farhad
What's Yay: The return of the Golmaal boys, Johnny Lever, one-liners
What's Nay: Longer running minutes, a tad average climax
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: The scenes where Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade invoke Nana Patekar are the funniest of the lot.
Plot
Go Go Golmaal...the minute the first frame treats you to a vibrant song-and-dance, you know 'iske baad logic nahi sirf magic chalega'! The film kickstarts with a sneak-peek into Anna (Tabu)'s character who is the sutradhar of this story. She is someone who can see and talk to spirits.
Her narration leads us to a flashback of her encounter with the Golmaal boys. As kids, Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor) and the two Laxmans (Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu) grew up in an orphanage in Ooty where Ana worked as a librarian.
Gopal and Shreyas' Laxman are constantly at loggerheads with Madhav & Co. Due to certain circumstances, the boys soon leave the orphanage, only to be reunited many years later when the caretaker passes away.
The gang is compelled to stay in a palatial house neighbouring the orphanage, which is already inhabited by Ana and Damini (Parineeti Chopra). But soon, they realize that something is fishy when one of them is possessed by a lurking spirit. Morever, Anna and Damini's suspicious behaviour adds more to the mystery.
Direction
After a lacklustre Dilwale, Rohit Shetty is back with what he does the best. Give us plenty of ha-ha moments with his lucrative Golmaal franchise! But this time, it's not only slap-stick humor. The man blends it with an element of horror and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he pulls it off quite well, keeping intact the signature 'Rohit Shetty' flavour.
Like the previous films in the Golmaal franchise, this one too takes its own sweet time to come to the actual plot, but nevertheless, keeps you engrossed with its entertainment quotient. While the first half of the film is a pure laugh-a-riot, things somber up a little post interval, eventually winding up with a somewhat average climax.
Performances
There's a scene where Ajay Devgn goes into the 'dishoom-dishoom' mode breaking bones with Vijay starrer Theri's song playing in the background. But hey, did we tell you that he's scared of darkness and ghosts? It's fun to see Ajay's meek side!
Shreyas Talpade is total madcap fun and his scenes with Ajay will make you laugh till it hurts! Arshad Warsi as Madhav is at his hilarous best. Kunal Kemmu gets some of the most funny liners and yes, Tusshar as Lucky is in full form. Watch out for the scene where his character is seen speaking alaa Nana Patekar isshtyle! Parineeti Chopra looks adorable and is affable.
Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh deliver what they are expected to do. The ensemble cast of Johnny Lever, Sanjai Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Prakash Raj and Mukesh Tiwari make sure that there isn't a single dull moment when the writing falters!
Technical Aspects
The lush-green landscape of Ooty is perfectly captured by Jomon. T. John's lens. Talking about the editing, the film gets stretched in a few places and Bunty Nagi's editing scissors could have snipped it a little shorter.
Music
'Maine Tujhko Dekha' and 'Aate Jaate' are the only songs that stay with you post the end credits roll. The rest of the songs are easily passable.