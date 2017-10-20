 »   »   » Golmaal Again Movie Review: Ajay Devgn & Co. Stay True To 'Iss Diwali Logic Nahin Sirf Magic'!

Plot

Go Go Golmaal...the minute the first frame treats you to a vibrant song-and-dance, you know 'iske baad logic nahi sirf magic chalega'! The film kickstarts with a sneak-peek into Anna (Tabu)'s character who is the sutradhar of this story. She is someone who can see and talk to spirits.



Her narration leads us to a flashback of her encounter with the Golmaal boys. As kids, Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor) and the two Laxmans (Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu) grew up in an orphanage in Ooty where Ana worked as a librarian.



Gopal and Shreyas' Laxman are constantly at loggerheads with Madhav & Co. Due to certain circumstances, the boys soon leave the orphanage, only to be reunited many years later when the caretaker passes away.



The gang is compelled to stay in a palatial house neighbouring the orphanage, which is already inhabited by Ana and Damini (Parineeti Chopra). But soon, they realize that something is fishy when one of them is possessed by a lurking spirit. Morever, Anna and Damini's suspicious behaviour adds more to the mystery.





