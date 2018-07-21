 »   »   »  Guest Iin London Movie Review: Makes You Cringe In Your Seats With Its Shitty Ideas For Laughs!

Plot

Set In London, the film revolves around Aryan (Kartik Aaryan) and Anaya (Kriti Kharbanda) who decide to enter into a sham marriage for their individual vested interests. Knock, knock! Who is there? Guests! Guests who?Uninvited ones in the form of an elderly man named Gangasharan Gandothra (Paresh Rawal) and his dutiful wife Guddi (Tanvi Azmi).



Soon, Aryan and Anaya enter wedlock with the blessings of Mr and Mrs Gandothra followed by some 'pyaar toh hona hi tha' between our lead pair. But life's not a paradise and these atithis quickly turn into a pain in the neck for the newly married couple. Mission 'atithi tum kab jaoge' activated but, will it be all so easy?







Direction

While Ajay Devgn- Konkona Sen Sharma's Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge? had some genuinely funny moments, Ashwni Dhir's latest atithi tale fails miserably when it comes to the laughs.



The film is minus any plot and is instead filled with terrible 'fart' gags, rascist digs and misogyny. And if that wasn't enough, this time the makers have even incorporated a ghazal on fart that will make you want to go 'poof' from your seats!



However, the most cringeworthy scene is the one where Paresh Rawal's character ends up equating a Chinese girl's dignity to that of the durability of Chinese products! Phew, it just makes you wonder what the writers were smoking when they wrote those lines!







Performances

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda look clueless in the film just like us, the audience. Their romance is as thanda as the Arctic circles.



It saddens to watch acting stelwarts like Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi in such a poorly set-up film. Sanjai Mishra is passeable.



Last but not the least, Ajay Devgn's cameo accompanied with some poor CGI will make you chuckle for all the wrong reasons. You feel the man has just walked into the film from the sets of Vimal Pan Masala ad and might welcome you with that peculiar 'do boond zindagi ke' hand gesture!







Technical Aspects

Sudhir Chaudhary's cinematography and Manan Sagar's editing has nothing new to offer. For a runtime of 138 minutes, the film is nothing but a pile of 'shitty' jokes that heavily tests your patience!



Music

The film's music is below average and none of the songs stay with you even when it's been played on the screen just a few minutes ago!



Verdict

Keeping Guest Inn London at an arm's length is the wisest thing for the audience to do.

