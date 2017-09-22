 »   »   » Haseena Parkar Movie Review: Shraddha Kapoor's Stuffed Cheeks Draw More Attention Than The Film!

Plot

The opening scene begins with Haseena (Shraddha Kapoor) being summoned to the Mumbai sessions court for her involvement in her brother Dawood (Siddhant Kapoor)'s illegal activities and using his name for extortion. 'Main Hoon Haseena Parkar'- as these words roll out from the 'Chubby Cheeks' lady's mouth, you get a fair amount of idea about what you are plunging into.



The film then shuttles between past and present where we get a glimpse into Dawood's rise as a dreaded gangster and the repercussions of his activities on his family especially Haseena's life.



Haseena's father Ibrahim Kaskar is a head constable in Mumbai police. He doesn't get along with his brash and rebellious son Dawood who soon with his brother Sabbir transforms into a crime lord. Meanwhile on the other hand, Haseena is happily married to a small-time actor Ismail (Ankur Bhatia) who also owns a vegetarian restaurant.



After Sabbir is shot dead by a rival Pathan gang, Dawood takes his revenge and flees from the country when the police tightens their grip on the underworld. Soon, Haseena's husband Ismail is riddled with bullets in broad daylight.



After the death of her husband and in her brother's absence, she takes over the rein of the business and becomes 'Aapa'. The rest of the plot revolves around finding out whether Haseena was really a shrewd woman or just a victim of unfortunate circumstances.





