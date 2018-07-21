 »   »   »  Hindi Medium Movie Review: This Irrfan Khan Starrer Passes With Flying Colors Despite A Few Hiccups!

Plot

Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan) owns a flourishing garments store on Chandni Chowk where he sells 'original designs' of renowned designers. On the other hand, his wife Meeta aka Mithu (Saba Qamar) is busy trying to 'angrezify' their lifestyle so that their little daughter Pia gets admission in a posh English medium school.



The Batras get enrolled in a counselling centre where parents are trained how to crack their children's admission procedure along with some grooming tips.



Soon they upgrade their residence from their ancestral home in Chandni Chowk to the elite population of Vasant Vihar and ditch their desi swag for designer wear and some social mingling.



Alas, it doesn't work out and finally their counsellor drops in an idea of applying in the 'gareeb' quota under RTE (Right To Education Act).



To 'fake' poverty, the 'reasonably rich' Batras immediately shift their base to a poor settlement in Bharat Nagar and take some gareebi ki training under their new neighbour Shyam Prakash (Deepak Dobriyal) who is unaware about Batras' real motive and financial state.



Will this deceit finally land Pia a seat in one of Delhi's top-notch English medium schools?







Direction

Saket Choudhary takes up one of the most relevant subjects in today's times and weaves it into an interesting story.



Hindi Medium starts with a bang and gives you plenty of reasons to laugh your heart out at the situational humour which everyone of us could relate it.



The film stirs up a conversation about how English in our country isn't just a language but associated with a class.



Unfortunately post interval, the story begins to lose its steam when the director tries to pack in too many contexts- the rich-poor divide, commercialization of education, some guilty trip and finally a cliched end that doesn't quite make a thundering impact.







Performances

Irrfan Khan is a sheer delight to watch! Give this man any role and he aces it like a pro! His impeccable comic timing while delivering the punchlines will make you laugh till it hurts!



He nails his act of a man grappling between his simplistic roots and pretending to be a wannabe elitist.



Saba Qamar who plays his nagging, OTT wife is quite a revelation and gets her old Delhi accent quite point on. Her chemistry with Irrfan is simply adorable.



Deepak Dobriyal is fabulous as usual and has his share of teary-eyed moments too! Tillotama Shome makes a mark even in a brief role. On the other hand, Amrita Singh suffers from a badly-written character.







Technical Aspects

Amitosh Nagpal's humour-laced dialogues is an icing on this social satire and keeps the light-heartedness flavour intact even when it makes us come face-to-face with a grim reality.



Laxman Utekar's cinematography works fine whereas A. Sreekar Prasad's editing is decent.







Music

The songs of Hindi Medium don't hold a great recall value if you pull them out of the narrative. 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' is a nostalgia visit for every 90s kid whereas Hoor is soothing. Ek Jindari gels well with the scene in the film. Suit Suit merely plays in the end credits.



Verdict

Barring a pretentious climax and a few cliches, Hindi Medium is a class worth getting enrolled to especially for Irrfan Khan's brilliant performance and the crisp humour.

