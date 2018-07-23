 »   »   »  Irada Movie Review: A Noble Intention Lost In Execution!

Plot

A much decorated soldier-turned-writer Parabjeet Walia (Naseeruddin Shah) finds his world crashing down when his daughter falls prey to lung cancer. However instead of grieving over the loss, he decides to dig deeper to unravel the mystery and comes face-to-face with a harsh reality closely guarded by the haughty corporate tycoon Paddy.F.Sharma (Sharad Kelkar) who masquerades as a philanthrophist in the town along with the support of the state's corrupt chief minister Ramandeep Braitch (Divya Dutta).



Enter NIA officer Arjun Mishra (Arshad Warsi) who is asked by the CM to attempt a cover-up when one of Walia's 'quick shot' remedies threatens to blow the lid off Paddy's devious intentions which has already endangered the town.



Meanwhile, there is a journalist named Simmi (Sagarika Ghatge) who is out to avenge the murder of her RTI activist boyfriend in the hands of Sharma.



Soon, the trio embark on a common mission to save the town from being pushed in the abyss of death, disease and destruction.







Direction

Debutante director Aparnaa Sharma needs to be applauded for choosing a subject that is so relevant in today's times. Terms like reverse boring, groundwater pollution and chemical contamination generally don't find a place in a Bollywood thriller and that's where Irada comes across a refreshing subject.



Aparnaa Sharma struggles with a half-baked flimsy plot which almost drowns the noble intention of the film as they ain't enough to keep you glued to the screen.







Performances

'Ishqiya' duo Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi are the saviours when the plot just limps around minus the mystery. It's a treat to watch Shah recite Dushyant Kumar (Aag Jalni Chahiye) and Nawaz Deobandi (Jalte Ghar Ko Dekhnewalo) to disguise his revenge in those poetic words.



Sagarika Ghatge is merely reduced to a sobbling soul in most of the scenes and that simply fails to strike a chord.



Divya Dutta is impressive in her scenes whereas Sharad Kelkar ends up as yet another caricaturish villain from Bollywood.







Technical Aspects

Irada falters when it comes to the writing and direction department. What looked like a great thought on paper sadly failed to translate on-screen. The fulm lacks enough suspense and tension to hold your attention.



The editing and cinematography works fine with the tone of the film.







Music

There is nothing remarkable about the soundtracks as you barely remember them once the end credits roll.



Verdict

Irada only manages to scratch the surface and fails to be an edgy ride.

