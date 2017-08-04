 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: What You Seek In This SRK-Anushka Sharma Film Fails In Seeking You

Plot

As the beautiful 'Safar' track plays in the background, you are introduced to Harinder Singh Narula (Shahrukh Khan). He is a charming tourist guide in various parts of Europe. But deep down, he is lost and lonely when he is all by himself. Until Sejal (Anushka Sharma) walks into his life looking out for her lost engagement ring on a tour to Amsterdam.



Harry isn't used to intrusion. He tries to ward her off by admitting about his flirtatious nature and propensity to sleep around with women that he tours with. However, Sejal laughs it off and is adamant that he should accompany her in finding her lost ring. The duo start off on a bumpy note.



But soon, during the course of their journey from one continent to another, conversations start flowing easy over their blossoming friendship. He warms up to her which is quite unlike of him. On the other hand, she stops treating him as a tour guide and even asks him to pretend that they are a couple for time sake.



While the search for the lost ring continues, Harry soon realizes that love is on its way and he cautions Sejal about it. But she tells him that she isn't a girl who would break off her engagement to run away with a tour guide.



As they choose to plunge deep into a situation which can be rightly described by Rumi's words- 'Don't wait any longer, Dive in the ocean, Leave and let the sea be you," you know there is definitely more than meets the eye in their equation. Will they finally seek what is seeking them?





