 »   »   » Jab Harry Met Sejal Movie Review: What You Seek In This SRK-Anushka Sharma Film Fails In Seeking You

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Producers: Gauri Khan
Writers: Imtiaz Ali
What's Yay: Performances, Exotic Locations
What's Nay: The second half of the film, plot
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: You dive into an Imtiaz Ali film looking out for sparkling moments that stay back with you. There is a scene where Shahrukh is seen venting out his emotions and loneliness to the sea with Anushka sitting beside him. Another is when he suddenly asks Anushka for a hug in an emotional fragile moment. The intensity in these two scenes leave you with a lump in your throat.
Plot
As the beautiful 'Safar' track plays in the background, you are introduced to Harinder Singh Narula (Shahrukh Khan). He is a charming tourist guide in various parts of Europe. But deep down, he is lost and lonely when he is all by himself. Until Sejal (Anushka Sharma) walks into his life looking out for her lost engagement ring on a tour to Amsterdam.
Harry isn't used to intrusion. He tries to ward her off by admitting about his flirtatious nature and propensity to sleep around with women that he tours with. However, Sejal laughs it off and is adamant that he should accompany her in finding her lost ring. The duo start off on a bumpy note.
But soon, during the course of their journey from one continent to another, conversations start flowing easy over their blossoming friendship. He warms up to her which is quite unlike of him. On the other hand, she stops treating him as a tour guide and even asks him to pretend that they are a couple for time sake.
While the search for the lost ring continues, Harry soon realizes that love is on its way and he cautions Sejal about it. But she tells him that she isn't a girl who would break off her engagement to run away with a tour guide.
As they choose to plunge deep into a situation which can be rightly described by Rumi's words- 'Don't wait any longer, Dive in the ocean, Leave and let the sea be you," you know there is definitely more than meets the eye in their equation. Will they finally seek what is seeking them?
Direction
Imtiaz Ali is known for his stories about love, self-discovery and healing set in picturesque locations. Unfortunately this time, the plot is wafer thin in Jab Harry Met Sejal.
The film lacks novelty and have elements from his previous flicks. We get a glimpse of Harry's early life through flashes but the director chooses to steer clear from exploring it further. Maybe it could have lent the much needed depth to the film.
While the first half is breezy with flirty touches of humour, post interval, things look wobbly as the pace slows down, making melodrama to seep in. What is even more disheartening that it falls prey to the 'typical' Bollywood romance that is so unlike of Imtiaz!
Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma try their level best to keep you engaged with their seamless chemistry but the predictable cracks start appearing and you are left with mixed feelings by the end.
Performances
Shahrukh Khan isn't your quintessential Raj or Rahul here. His Harry has no qualms about being tagged a womaniser, mouthing gaalis when he is frustrated or resorting to sarcasm-dripping humour. But at the same time, he is fragile and lonely. One simply cannot escape from SRK's charm and broodiness! And yes, he looks hot AF in every frame!
Anushka Sharma is downright hilarous and extremely endearing as Sejal. Together with SRK, she is a riot on screen!
Technical Aspects
What's an Imtiaz Ali film without beautiful locales? Whether his films work its charm or not, the man never fails to give us perfect vacation goals. Amsterdam, Prague, Berlin, Portugal...phew...our travel bucket list just grew longer. KU Mohanan's lens perfectly capture the beauty of these places and is pleasing to the eye.
On the flipside, the film could have been snipped short by a few minutes especially during the insipid second half.
Music
Unlike Imtiaz Ali's previous films, the music of Jab Harry Met Sejal isn't overwhelming.But nevertheless, they still manage to hold your attention. Radha, Hawayein and Safar are our clear favourites. Beech Beech Mein is a good foot-tapping club number and Phurr is more appealing to the eyes than to the ears.
Verdict
The journey from Netherlands to Nur Mahal in this film has its own share of ups and downs. Though there is Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's effective act and an array of eye-pleasing locations, you keep craving for some depth and soul that you could carry back home. Unfortunately, what you seek fails in seeking you and all you hear yourself saying is, 'Safar ka hi tha main safar ka raha'!