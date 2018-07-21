 »   »   »  Jagga Jasoos Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor Is Magic But The Film Is Not 'Tukka Laga Nishaane Pe'!

Plot

The film opens in the year 1995 where illegal arms were dropped from an aircraft in the Purulia district of West Bengal. In present times, Shruti Sengupta (Katrina Kaif) is seen introducing kids to the world of Jagga Jasoos through his comic books.



Through Shruti's narration, we get a glimpse into his childhood. Jagga's father, Tutti Futti (Saswata Chatterjee) is actually his foster parent. The young boy had once saved this man's life after he fell from a train. Since then, the duo shared a heart-warming bond. But their happiness is short-lived when suddenly, Tutti Futti admits Jagga in a boarding school but never returns to take him back. However, he makes sure to send VHS tapes containing birthday wishes to Jagga every year.



Days pass into months and months into years. In his growing years, Jagga develops a penchant for solving mysteries and even ends up solving a case or two. Until one fine day, news arrives that Jagga's father is no more. But, the young 'jasoos' soon figures out that there's more to this than meets the eye. What follows next is Jagga embarking on an adventurous journey to locate his missing father who actually had a secret identity!







Direction

Musicals ain't a regular fare in Bollywood and that's why Jagga Jasoos comes across as a whiff of fresh air. Anurag Basu's skillfull craft meets Disney-like backdrop and voila, magic happens but, there's conditions apply!



The writing exudes joyful abandon and warmth inititally. However, it soon starts faltering at places and you do end up losing your attention. Too many subplots dilute the main crux of the film and suddenly you find yourself craving for that warmth that's been missing for a while.



It is a tad disappointing to see the film scattering all over the places post interval until it barely manages to collect itself in an absurd way to give you a climax with a cliffhanger!







Performances

Jagga Jasoos is Ranbir Kapoor's show throughout. He carries the weight of the film on his sturdy shoulders with ease and confidence. Yet again, he leaves you awestruck with his acting prowess! Is there anything which this actor can't do?



Katrina Kaif plays more like a second fiddle to Ranbir. Her character in the film is plagued by bad luck who finds one way or the other to invite trouble. However, after a point, her clumsiness doesn't invoke much laugh from the audience.



Sashwat Chatterjee gets to play a meaty role and it's a treat to watch him on-screen. Sayani Gupta suffers from a wasted role that doesn't add much to Jagga-Shruti's adventure. Saurabh Shukla puts up a good show.



The scenes between young Jagga and Chatterjee will make you shed a tear or two.







Technical Aspects

Ravi Verman's stunning visuals and vivid color palette breathes in life into Jagga Jasoos. At a run-time of 2 hours and 40 minutes, Jagga Jasoos makes up for a tedious watch with its not-so-crisp writing which goes off the point at various junctures. Akiv Ali's sharper editing scissors would have made Jagga Jasoos a lot more crisp viewing!



Also, the VFX looks a bit out of the place at certain portions.







Music

Music is the backbone of this Anurag Basu directorial. A major chunk of the film is dialogue-less as it gets its own voice through songs. People who ain't familiar with this territory might sink into boredom.



Ulle Ke Patha, Musafir and Galti Se Mistake are our favourite tracks from the album. Jhumritalaiyya and Khaana Khaake catch your attention for its quirky lyrics. Phir Wahin leaves you all emotional.







Verdict

Jagga Jasoos is a trip to the fantasy land, but unfortunately it's a bumpy one. Thankfully, Ranbir Kapoor steps in to save the day for us! This one falls short of being 'Tukka Laga Nishaane Pe'!

