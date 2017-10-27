 »   »   » Jia Aur Jia Movie Review: This Trip Ends Up As A Bumpy Ride Rather Than An Eye-Opener!

Direction

Road trip films are meant to make you feel bad about your mundane existense. Unfortunately, Jia Aur Aur fails to feature in that category! Throughout the film, you just want to reach out to the director and tell him that road trip films ain't only about riding trailers, sharing ciggies or befriending a stranger at the middle of a night on a lonely road.



Jia Aur Jia is supposed to break stereotypes but instead, it only reinstalls them. So, a overly-happy girl has to suffer from a terminal illness to make her 'somber' gal pal understand the importance of living life to the fullest. Duh!



You never connect with any of the characters in the first place to make you feel sorry when tragedy strikes in later. A superficial 'we are now besties' followed by a bizarre love angle where a random stranger make one of the ladies have hots for him by mouthing lines like "Main ameer hoon, main kuch nahi karta."...Howard Rosemeyer's sloppy execution and Mudassir Aziz's flimsy writing make the film a forgetable fest.





