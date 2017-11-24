 »   »   » Julie 2 Movie Review: 'Oh Julie, Naa Hain Naa Hoga Tere Jaisa'...We Pray There Never Be!

Plot

'I live for love, I would die for love, You're the only one I need, To get high on love'...no no, that isn't me saying! It's Raai Laxmi aka Julie's unsanskared version about 'tell-me-sometime-about-yourself'. Only difference here? No one's asked her yet.



After the mandatory item number, it's time to plunge into abyss for the next 137 minutes of your life! Meet Julie (Raai Laxmi). A girl who wakes up in the morning and the first thing she says is 'I am the best'. If you thought this was weird then wait till you meet her assistants. She's got a close-aid (Rati Agnihotri) who utters 'God bless you' at the drop of the hat and a Man Friday named Ambani who looks more like he is auditioning for a tooth-paste ad.



But hey wait, did we tell you that Julie is a popular actress by profession? We soon learn that she has bagged a big-budget film to be helmed by a French filmmaker who wants to showcase it at many 'international film festivals'. A mahurat shot, a revelation and a short time lapse later, our heroine gets shot in a robbery heist at a jewellery shop and finds herself juggling between life-and-death.



Enter ACP Devdutt (Aditya Shrivastav) and from here onwards, be prepared for plenty of CID feels! Abhijeet...oops I mean Devdutt hits the investigation button to find out more about how Julie, a struggling actress became Julie, a most sought-after name in the glamour industry. Of course, she has had her share of heartbreaks as well- the director who gave her 'her first big-break (played by Nishikant Kamat), a roaring affair with the south superstar Ravi Kumar (Ravi Kishen), another one with an underworld don Laala and a brief fling with a popular cricketer who refuses to marry her because she has been with too many men before him.



The rest of the film revolves around how Devdutt nabs the real culprit and solves the mystery.





