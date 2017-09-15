 »   »   » Lucknow Central Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar & His Band Of Boys Keep The Thrill Alive!

Direction

Debutante Ranjit Tiwari doesn't waste his time and straight-away dives into the main plot in the first 15-20 minutes of the film itself. Lucknow Central is inspired by a real-life music band called 'Healing Hearts' formed by prisoners of Adarsh Karagar jail.



Further, one cannot ignore the striking resemblance in a few scenes with Yash Raj Film's Qaidi Band which hit the theatrical screens a few days back.



Having said that, Lucknow Central has its moments of shine where you really want to know what's going to happpen next. There is enough thrill to keep you invested barring a few scenes which simply stretches the story like a bubblegum in certain places. On the flipside, there are some logic defying scenes that simply seem out of the place.





