 »   »   » Mubarakan Movie Review: Anil Kapoor Is 'Ekdum Jhakaas' When It Comes This Ha-Ha Land!

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, Neha Sharma, Karan Kundra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Pavan Malhotra
Director: Anees Bazmi
Producers: Ashvin Varde, Murad Khetani, Suvidesh Shingade
Writers: Rajesh Chawla
What's Yay: Anil Kapoor
What's Nay: The film drags a bit in the second half slowing down the pace of the narrative, the gags too lose some steam and the overdose of Punjabi-ness
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: The scenes involving Anil Kapoor are a total paisa-vasool fare.
Plot
Mubarakan opens in the year 1990 in England where we see how tiny tots, Karan and Charan lost their parents in a fatal car accident. Their singleton uncle Katar Singh (Anil Kapoor) volunteers to raise them but soon realizes that it's not his cup of tea. Thus, Karan gets adopted by his aunt (Ratna Pathak Shah) in London whereas Charan is raised by one of his uncles, (Pavan Malhotra) in India. And that's how these twins end up becoming cousins.
The suave Karan (Arjun Kapoor) is dating a fiesty Punjaban named Sweety (Ileana D'Cruz) and Charan, a mild-mannered Sikh boy (Arjun Kapoor) is in love with a Muslim girl Nafisa (Neha Sharma). Soon, Charan's family plans to get him married to Binkle (Athiya Shetty). A reluctant Charan along with Kartar devises a plan so that Binkle turns down the marriage proposal, Unfortunately, things take an ugly turn and the family is torn apart instead.
To add more to this siyappa, soon Karan and Charan's love wires get crossed through a series of misunderstandings. Enter Kartar Singh who is now the only ray of hope in the twins' sinking romantic lives.
With these two boys make it to the altar with their respective lady-love?
Direction
The premise of twins causing chaos is not a novel concept in Bollywood but it's Anees Bazmi's finesse when it comes to directing slapstick comedies, that manages to hold your attention for 156 minutes. Some of the gags are geniunely funny and will leave you in splits. The first half of the film is a crackling entertainer.
On the flipside, the narrative slows down post interval as things start getting a tad melodramatic with long monlogues delivered by some characters. The climax too lacks a bit of sheen.
Performances
Anil Kapoor is absolutely jhakaas in his role and gives you plenty of reasons to go all haha! One thing is for sure, this man should do films frequently as we terribly miss watching him on the big screen.
In recent years, Arjun Kapoor's acting chops haven't impressed the critics much but here, his double role has its own shining moments especially as the meek Charan.
Ileana looks pretty and shares a likeable chemistry with Arjun. However, her Punjabi accent does falter at a couple of places. Athiya Shetty barely has any screen time in the first half. Sadly, the leading ladies end up being mere props in the film.
Pawan Malhotra's hot-headed hotelier act is quite impressive and Ratna Pathak Shah too does a commendable job.
Technical Aspects
Mubarakan has been shot in the picturesque locales in London and Chandigarh and has been beautifully captured on Himman Dhamija's lens. Rameshwar S. Bhagat's editing works fine. A special mention to the VFX team for no glitches when it came to capturing in one frame.
Music
Too much use of Punjabi lyrics in songs play a spoilsport as you barely manage to register the words. Except for the recreated version of Hawa Hawa and the title song, none of the other tracks stay with you post the end credit rolls.