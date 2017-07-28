 »   »   » Mubarakan Movie Review: Anil Kapoor Is 'Ekdum Jhakaas' When It Comes This Ha-Ha Land!

Plot

Mubarakan opens in the year 1990 in England where we see how tiny tots, Karan and Charan lost their parents in a fatal car accident. Their singleton uncle Katar Singh (Anil Kapoor) volunteers to raise them but soon realizes that it's not his cup of tea. Thus, Karan gets adopted by his aunt (Ratna Pathak Shah) in London whereas Charan is raised by one of his uncles, (Pavan Malhotra) in India. And that's how these twins end up becoming cousins.



The suave Karan (Arjun Kapoor) is dating a fiesty Punjaban named Sweety (Ileana D'Cruz) and Charan, a mild-mannered Sikh boy (Arjun Kapoor) is in love with a Muslim girl Nafisa (Neha Sharma). Soon, Charan's family plans to get him married to Binkle (Athiya Shetty). A reluctant Charan along with Kartar devises a plan so that Binkle turns down the marriage proposal, Unfortunately, things take an ugly turn and the family is torn apart instead.



To add more to this siyappa, soon Karan and Charan's love wires get crossed through a series of misunderstandings. Enter Kartar Singh who is now the only ray of hope in the twins' sinking romantic lives.



With these two boys make it to the altar with their respective lady-love?





