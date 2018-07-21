English
Munna Michael Movie Review: 'Michael Lives Forever' But This Film Trips Down On The Dance Floor!

    Rating:
    2.0/5

    Cast: Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

    Director: Sabbir Khan

    Producers: Viki Rajani

    Writers: Amal King

    What's Yay: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff's dance moves, Action Sequences

    What's Nay: Story, Direction, Music

    Popcorn Refill: A frequent trips to get your popcorn tub refilled won't do much harm.

    Iconic Moment: The scene where Nawazuddin tries to impress Nidhhi with his dancing skills.

    Plot

    The year is 1995. We see Michael (Ronit Roy), a background dancer shaking his booty to Govinda's 'Goriya churana mera jiya' at a film's shoot in Mumbai. But soon, he is told 'age isn't doing wonders to his dancing skills' and shown the door. That rainy night, a drunk and dejected Michael chances upon an abandoned baby near a garbage bin whom he decides to raise as his own.

    The boy, Munna aka Tiger Shroff grows up idolizing Michael Jackson just like his father. Soon, he crosses his path with Delhi ka hoodlum Maninder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who hires him to be his dancing tutor. Maninder is completely besotted with Dolly (Nidhhi Agerwal), a club dancer and wants to win her over with his dance moves.

    Time for the makers to throw in some bromance followed by a love triangle, daddy track, a dance competition and voila, you get a story that's as old as the dinosaurs!


    Direction

    This is Sabbir Khan's third collaboration with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti and Baaghi but sadly, the director fails to present Shroff Jr. in a new way. So, there you have Tiger with his unbuttoned shirt, flaunting his chiseled abs for most of the screen time, killin' it on the dance floor and beating the goons to pulp! But, what next? That's where Munna Michael goes whimper! The only difference this time is that, he gets to mouth a different dialogue which goes like, 'Munna jhagda nahi karta ... Munna sirf pittha hai'

    The film suffers from flaws as large as the potholes on the Mumbai roads. The biggest of them is the time frame shown. There is an introductory scene where we see a young Munna dancing with several 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' billboards placed behind him before he miraculously grows up to be Tiger Shroff. Wait, there's more to it. If that wasn't enough, later in the scond half of the film, we see Tiger and Nidhhi happily collecting a cheque that's dated 21/07/2017. Who says age portions don't exist?

    Our hero dances with a bullet wound on his thigh and mind you, his pant isn't soiled with a speck of blood in his later dancing scenes! Well, you will be treated with plenty of such logic-defying scenes in this film!


    Performances

    Tiger Shroff is a dancing machine and knows how to break the bones of his opponents when it comes to action. Period.

    Nidhhi Agerwal is underwhelming in her role and needs to work upon her expressions asap! The newbie ends up being just a glam in this film. More than Nawaz's character, she needs to take dancing lessons from Tiger in the film.

    Thankfully, you have Nawazuddin Siddiqui who tries to save this ship from sinking with his impeccable acting chops and lovely comic timing!


    Technical Aspects

    Hari K. Vedantam's cinematography is rich and colorful. Manan Sagar's editing works fine.

    Music

    Munna Michael has lacklustre songs that barely register on your lips post the film. Some of them look forced in the narrative and only add minutes to the run-time.

    Verdict

    Munna Michael is miles away from being a worthy tribute to 'King Of Pop' Michael Jackson. There is a scene where Tiger's character says, 'I just want to prove that Michael lives forever.' Sadly, Munna Michael ends up being a mere wasted attempt!


