 »   »   » Newton Movie Review: This Rajkummar Rao Starrer Tells You Why Democracy Isn't Just Booth & Buttons!

Plot

A young, idealistic Newton aka Nutan Kumar (Rajkummar Rao) believes in doing things by the book. So much so that he is quick enough to turn down a marriage proposal for himself after discovering that the girl is yet to turn 18.

When his rookie government job lands him as a presiding officer in a remote election booth in the conflict-torn region of Chhattisgarh, he seems unperturbed by the Maoists who are determined to dent the elections at any cost.

Instead, his cause of concern is the registration of votes of 76 locals living in that village. His team includes a local obesrver/teacher Malko (Anjali Patil) and clerk Loknath (Raghuvir Yadav). Meanwhile, Newton constantly finds himself at loggerhands with Atma Singh (Pankaj Tripathi), the head of the security team who is entrusted with the task pf protecting Newton & Co.

But, will it be all easy for them?