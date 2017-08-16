 »   »   » Partition: 1947 Movie Review: Scratches Some Wounds But Barely Leaves You With Any Pain!

Direction

Just before the end credits roll, director Gurinder Chadha mentions how the ugly partition engulfed her Sikh relatives and one of her aunts, a mere child fell victim to starvation. If one goes by these words, '1947: Partition' is supposed to be a more personal account. But unfortunately, it ends up being mere superficial.

What breaks your heart even more is that Chadha imposes a cliched love story in her narrative as a sugar coat to make us swallow the bitter pill of partition! Her film presents Mountbatten as a mere pawn for a secret partition plan that his taskmasters had been preparing for years. She steers clear from exploring the 'Nehru-Edwina relationship' angle.

Having said that, Chadha's efforts to tell the epochal events of 1947 for the widest possible audience needs to be appreciated. But it's her subtle treatment to the subject that leaves you a little disappointed.