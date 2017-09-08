 »   »   » Poster Boys Movie Review: A No-Brainer That Takes You On A Crazy Ride With Its Silly Humour!

Cast: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade
Director: Shreyas Talpade
Producers: Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Shreyas Talpade, Deepti Talpade
Writers: Bunty Rathore, Paritosh Painter
What's Yay: Many 'haha-haha' moments
What's Nay: A preachy climax
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: There's a scene in the film with reference to JP Dutta's Border that will make you burst out with laughter for sure!
Plot
Few minutes into the film and we are introduced to 'Jangheti' waasis Jagawar Choudhary (Sunny Deol), a selfie-obssessed ex-army man, Vinay Sharma (Bobby Deol) a forgetful school teacher who consistently blanks out mid-sentence and Arjun Singh who works as a recovery agent.
The trio find themselves in a tight spot when their photos accidently make it to a PSA promoting male vasectomy. Due to this mess, Jagawar's sister's wedding is called up, Vinay is slapped with a divorce notice and Arjun's marriage proposal gets rejected.
They end up being the butt of all jokes and have to face constant humiliation in the village, inspite of having their reproductive nerves intact. Soon, these 'Poster Boys' team up together to find out who is responsible for all the chaos and confusion in their lives.
Direction
For those who ain't aware, this is a remake of Marathi film Poshter Boyz. This Sunny-Bobby-Shreyas starrer has lot of crazy things happening. But no one's complaining because, we all need an ocassional dose of silly humour at some point. Poster Boys is that guilty pleasure! Shreyas' directorial debut is pleasantly surprising.
On the flip side, the film tends to get a bit over dramatic at places and the climax has a whiff of preachiness that seems a little unsettling with respect to the tonality of the film.
Performances
It's fun to watch Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol indulge in some self-deprecating humor with respect to their past films. Be it every time you hear Bobby's 'Soldier' ringtone or one of the comic sidekicks mouthing Sunny's iconic dialogues in front of him!
Shreyas Talpade too gets his own hilarous moments. Sonali Kulkarni doesnt get much scope to perform.
Technical Aspects
Poster Boys has nothing new to offer in terms of technical aspects. For a change, even the made-up sets don't bother much as you are busy tackling with hilarous one liners one after the other pre interval. The editing and the cinematography is decent.
Music
The songs don't have much to offer. Thankfully, they are just few of hem. Out of which, Kudiya Sehar Diyan has at least some recall value.