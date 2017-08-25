 »   »   » Qaidi Band Movie Review: This Band Loses Its Voice Midway & Ends Up As A Mere Average Show!

Plot

Said to be inspired by true life incidents, Qaidi Band begins with the introduction of Machang Lalung, a tribal from Central Assam who spent 54 years in prison without trial.



The film then shifts to undertrails- Sanju (Aadar Jain) and Bindu (Anya Singh) who continue to rot behind the bars because they ain't richie-rich to support their court proceedings or appoint a top-notch lawyer to fight their case. Soon, these two are handpicked by their jail warden Devendra Dhulia (Sachin Pilgaonkar) along with five other undertrail prisoners, to perform in the presence of a hot-shot politician on the Independence Day programme in the jail. With time, friendship blossoms between these seven undertrial inmates who name their band, the 'Sailanis'.



Their Independence Day performance receives a roaring response and goes viral on the web due to extensive media coverage. The 'Sailanis' become an overnight sensation but 'freedom' is still beyond their reach. Further, Dhulia and the politician have some ulterior motives to keep them 'caged'. While the 'Sainanis' ever be able to break free from this 'qaid'?





