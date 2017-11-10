 »   »   » Qarib Qarib Singlle Movie Review: A 'Love'fused Trip That's Almost Hard To Resist!

Plot

Yogi (Irrfan Khan) and Jaya (Parvathy) are different as chalk and cheese. While the former is a Hindi- Urdu speaking 'dil ka saaf' guy who makes a living by pitching new food ideas, the later is a South Indian widow who is urban, workoholic but a little introvert.



These two misfits meet on a shady online dating site and end up meeting on a coffee date. At a point, Yogi's over-familiar nature makes Jaya wonder out aloud if he's a creepy stalker. To which, in his dead pan humour he even agrees saying that he has a stalker-like face.



Soon, this mismatch couple embark on a Bharat-bhraman when Yogi decides to visit his ex-flames just to show off that they still adore him. While retracing his past relationships, will Yogi and Jaya rediscover themselves? The rest of the plot revolves around this theme.





