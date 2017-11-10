 »   »   » Qarib Qarib Singlle Movie Review: A 'Love'fused Trip That's Almost Hard To Resist!

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Parvathy
Director: Tanuja Chandra
Producers: Shailaja Kejriwal, Ajay G. Rai, Sutupa Sikdar
Writers: Kamna Chandra (Story)
What's Yay: Irrfan Khan, Dialogues
What's Nay: The film has a few loose ends that remain untied
Popcorn Refill: Interval
Iconic Moment: 'Yogi' Irrfan Khan and 'Jaya' Parvathy's first coffee date, the scene where Jaya pops up too many slipping pills and goes rogue.
Plot
Yogi (Irrfan Khan) and Jaya (Parvathy) are different as chalk and cheese. While the former is a Hindi- Urdu speaking 'dil ka saaf' guy who makes a living by pitching new food ideas, the later is a South Indian widow who is urban, workoholic but a little introvert.
These two misfits meet on a shady online dating site and end up meeting on a coffee date. At a point, Yogi's over-familiar nature makes Jaya wonder out aloud if he's a creepy stalker. To which, in his dead pan humour he even agrees saying that he has a stalker-like face.
Soon, this mismatch couple embark on a Bharat-bhraman when Yogi decides to visit his ex-flames just to show off that they still adore him. While retracing his past relationships, will Yogi and Jaya rediscover themselves? The rest of the plot revolves around this theme.
Direction
Tanuja Chandra's rom-com has a spark which unfortunately fizzles out in a few places post interval. However what's commendable is that she quite efficiently presents relationships through modern-day lens. She makes sure that you are invested in the film till the last minute. However, one just wish that she had added more flesh to Yogi- Jaya's character to make them more defined. We are totally diggin' into these scenes of delicious humourous twists. Special mention for Ghazal Dhaliwal's dialogues that makes Qarib Qarib Singlle an entertaining ride!
Performances
Irrfan Khan hits it straight out of the park with his witty liners. His stellar performance is one of the highlights of the film. Parvathy makes a confident debut in Bollywood. Her character in the film is quite refreshing and relatable to the core. Their verbal dueling as Yogi and Jaya is quite fun!
Technical Aspects
Qarib Qarib Singlle has some top-notch cinematgraphy and the locales of Rishikesh, Bikaner and Gangtok have been beautifully captured on the lens. Chandan Arora's razor sharp editing adds more value to the film.
Music
The three tracks- 'Khatam Kahani, Tu Chale Toh and Jaane De' blends well with the story and are pleasant to the ears.