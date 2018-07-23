 »   »   »  Sarkar 3 Movie Review: This Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Fails To Make A Roaring Impact!

Plot

The film begins with the familiar waving of Sarkar aka Subhash Nagre (Amitabh Bachchan) as he addresses a rally in Mumbai. 'Real power is not about fear. It comes out of respect', says our man and you know that he is still a lion at heart.



The white-bearded Sarkar in his flowing black robes, rudraksh beads around his neck and a long red tilak on his forehead still slurps tea and talks with long pauses. He is both revered and feared by people just like old times.



However after the death of his two sons Vishnu and Shankar, Sarkar has mellowed down a bit and his family includes an ailing wife Pushpa and his two close aids, Gokul (Ronit Roy) and Raman (Parag Tyagi)



But now, the number of his foes have also multipled. Men who change their colors like a chameleon at the drop of a hat all for the sake of power. These baddies are led by a Dubai based businessman Sir (Jackie Shroff).



Enter Sarkar's hot-headed grandson Cheeku aka Shivaji Nagre (Amit Sadh) whose character's ambiguity leaves Sarkar in a fix. To complicate the situation further, Shivaji is in love with Anu (Yami Gautam) who has revenge written all over her mind.



With so many conspiracies brewing in the Nagre household, a bloodbath is just round the corner. Will Sarkar pick up the gun again?







Direction

After a disastrous chain of films, Sarkar 3 was thought of as an opportunity for Ram Gopal Verma to regain his Midas touch. Sadly, his latest outing doesn't have an ounce of spark to hold your attention.



Sarkar 3 ends up as a washout version of a goons-and-guns tale where a web of events simply unfold without a specific purpose. The twists don't interest you either and you suddenly feel sorry for the ensemble cast who look lost just like us.







Performances

Amitabh Bachchan's charisma and towering act isn't enough to pull up this messy fare. But still the superstar nails his performance and manages to give you a sense of déjà vu in a few scenes.



Manoj Bajpayee is impressive but doesn't get much screen time. Amit Sadh as the angry young man has a long way to go when it comes to his acting histronics.



Watch out for Ronit Roy's emotional confrontation scene with Big B! Oh and did you tell you that Jackie Shroff's nemesis act offers you more laughs than shivers? You will hear him mouthing some of the most insane dialogues to his buxome girlfriend which will induce you to word coma!



Coming to the female protagonists in the film, you have the grey-shaded Yami Gautam who has a thing for glares. C'mon because you need to look badass! There is Rohini Hattangady who generously boozes when she isn't all grumpy. And not to forget Supriya Pathak who speaks more Marathi that what you will get to hear in a Virar local!







Technical Aspects

Ram Gopal Verma and tight close-up shots go hand and hand. Sarkar 3 has plenty of such random moments. Every scene has multiple angles and the ridiculously placed cameras only add to the mockery.



Except for 'Govinda Govinda', the rest of the background score is terrible and makes you reach for a tablet of Aspirin.



The dialogues lack a punch and sounds clichéd at a couple of places. The screenplay doesn't have much scope for impressing and the abrupt jumpcuts in the editing pulls down the film by notches.







Music

Sarkar doesn't have any scope for music except for a Ganpati aarti in the voice of Big B himself. The devotional track is impactful and lends a different flavour to the narrative.



Verdict

In a nutshell, RGV's Twitter page is much more entertaining than this 132 min borefest! It's time the filmmaker refurbishes his factory of films. Until then our solace lies in his previous body of work like Satya and Company!

