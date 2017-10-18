 »   »   » Secret Superstar Movie Review: Inspires You To Be Fearless In Pursuit Of Your Dreams!

Plot

A fifteen-year-old Vadodara based Insia (Zaira Wasim) aspires to be a famous singer. Her mother Najma (Meher Vij) believes in lending wings to her dreams. On the other hand, her misogynist father (Arjun Raj) is a terror in the household. The guitar-strumming teen along with her submissive mother and kid mother try to seize in small moments of happiness whenever the father isn't around.



Like Paulo Coelho puts its up- 'Fight for your dreams and your dreams will fight for you! On her mother's suggestion, Insia takes to the internet and starts posting her singing videos under the monicker 'Secret Superstar' on Youtube. Wearing a burkha, Insia makes sure to conceal her identity in those videos to steer clear of her father's wrath.



Soon her videos go viral and catches the eye of Shakti Kumar (Aamir Khan), an out-of-flavour music director. Will Insia overcome all hurdles and turn this as a stepping stone towards her success?





