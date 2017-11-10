 »   »   » Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Band, Baaja Aur Boredom!

Plot

Satyendra aka Sattu (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) meet through an arranged marriage alliance. Sattu's stable government job (clerk in excise department) impresses Aarti's parents while our heroine is totally floored by his simple nature and liberal thoughts. Unfortunately, Sattu- Aarti's love story hits a break when she elopes on her wedding day, leaving Sattu at the altar when she is forced to make a choice between love and ambition.



Scarred by rejection, humiliation and heartbreak, Sattu becomes a changed man. Years later, fate brings him and Aarti together but this time, like he says, "Everything is fair in love and war, love is over, now war begins!'





