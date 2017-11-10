 »   »   » Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Movie Review: Band, Baaja Aur Boredom!

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda
Director: Ratnaa Sinha
Producers: Vinod Bachchan, Manju Bachchan, Kaleem Khan
Writers: Kamal Pandey
What's Yay: Rajkummar Rao
What's Nay: cliched twists, overstretched plot
Popcorn Refill: Anytime during the film
Iconic Moment: The scene where both the families bargain on dowry is quite impactful
Plot
Satyendra aka Sattu (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) meet through an arranged marriage alliance. Sattu's stable government job (clerk in excise department) impresses Aarti's parents while our heroine is totally floored by his simple nature and liberal thoughts. Unfortunately, Sattu- Aarti's love story hits a break when she elopes on her wedding day, leaving Sattu at the altar when she is forced to make a choice between love and ambition.
Scarred by rejection, humiliation and heartbreak, Sattu becomes a changed man. Years later, fate brings him and Aarti together but this time, like he says, "Everything is fair in love and war, love is over, now war begins!'
Direction
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana starts on a promising note. It highlights a lot of social issues like dowry system, women empowerment and misogyny in the society. But, it's director Ratnaa Sinha's outdated treatment to the story that lets you down. She tries to fit in many elements. Instead, it simply ends up being a classic example of 'Too many cooks spoil the broth'.
The theme of the film bears a striking resemblance to Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The climax takes a leaf out of Bareilly Ki Barfi. Ufff..too many coincidences I tell you!
Performances
Rajkummar Rao is back with yet another small town boy act for the third time in this year. Nevertheless, his honest and subtle performance manages to touch your heart. Be it the scene where he blushes over pronouncing an English word correctly or where he scolds Aarti for breaking his heart, the man strikes the right chord.
Kriti Kharbanda looks charming but needs to still work on her expressions and acting skills. The rest of the cast delivers what's expected out of them.
Technical Aspects
Suresh Beesaveni's cinematography is decent. On the other hand, Ballu Saluja disappoints when it comes to the editing department. The film stretches like a chewing gum especially in the second half fof the movie.
Music
Despite of being a film that revolves around a 'shaadi', this one doesn't have a single memorable track that you could take back with you!