 »   »   » Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Movie Review: This One Falls Short Of Reaching Its Desirable Climax!

Plot

Mudit (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sugandha (Bhumi Pednekar) are attracted to each other, but neither of them is ready to make the first move. Until, Mudit finally musters some courage and converts their 'stealing glances' waala pyaar to 'officially engaged' with the approval of both their families. A couple of dates follow and love finally knocks at the door of their heart.



However, they soon realize that it's going to give them some 'hard' time. A night before the wedding, Mudit discovers that his little friend is unable to rise to the ocassion when he tries to get intimate with Sugandha. What follows next is a comical mess about how Mudit tries to overcome this medical condition to stand up for his love!





